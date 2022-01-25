BIBIBOP Mentor – Reynolds Road Grand Opening Event

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) BIBIBOP Asian Grill will open its Cleveland-area location on February 5th, 2022. The Columbus, Ohio-based brand announced the grand opening date for their location at 7851 Reynolds Road in Mentor, OH.

Since opening its first location in 2013, BIBIBOP has been sharing healthy & affordable Asian food along with a message of well-being throughout the country. The new Mentor – Reynolds Road location will be the 44th for BIBIBOP nationwide and joins the other 6 Cleveland-area locations:

Beachwood – Pinecrest 511 Park Ave, Suite 149, Beachwood, OH 44122

Strongsville Towne Centre 15191 Pearl Road, Strongsville, OH 44136

Cleveland – University Circle 11431 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106

University Heights – Cedar Center 13934 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH 44118

Fairview Park – Westgate 3091 Westgate Mall, Fairview Park, OH 44126

Crocker Park 224 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, OH 44145



“The BIBIBOP Asian Grill concept has performed very well with consumers, as demonstrated by our steady growth through the years,” said founder Charley Shin. “As we’ve expanded, we have never lost sight of our commitment to bringing our signature ‘WELL B•ING’ to all of the communities we serve by strengthening our neighbors and enriching the lives of our team members.”

At BIBIBOP, guests build their own bowl filled with the fresh and healthy ingredients they want- ingredients like prime rib steak or antibiotic-free chicken, fresh vegetables, rice, potatoes, and bold and flavorful sauces like sweet and tangy Yum Yum or a spicy Korean favorite, Gochujang. BIBIBOP’s customizable bowls allow guests to create vegetarian or vegan-friendly meals that align with their lifestyle and focus on their well-being. BIBIBOP was also named a Gluten-Free Safe Spot, certifying each location as 100% gluten-free.

BIBIBOP Mentor – Reynolds Road will officially open with a ribbon-cutting the morning of February 5th and will offer in-person, online, and delivery orders throughout the day. BIBIBOP will mark the opening with a day-long celebration that will include special gifts, prizes, and samples.

On Opening Day, guests are invited to:

Wear orange to Mentor – Reynolds Road on February 5th and get $5 off their in-person order

Sign up for a BIBIBOP Rewards account and get a $5 Reward added to their new account

Earn a free BOGO Bowl offer through their app when they use the BIBIBOP Rewards App at the new Mentor location between February 5th & February 6th (BOGO offer will be added to app account on February 8th)

For the latest information and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/MentorReynoldsRd/ .

About BIBIBOP Asian Grill

BIBIBOP is all about well-being. We serve healthy & affordable Asian food because we really care. At BIBIBOP, guests create their own bowls filled with real, unprocessed, high quality food with proven health benefits because well-being can start with a good meal.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, BIBIBOP has 43 locations nationwide in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, and Washington D.C. BIBIBOP is focused on the well-being of our customers, teammates, and communities; serving healthy and affordable meals, providing jobs and training, and giving back to local organizations that focus on health, hunger, and education. Find the menu, locations, and more about well-being at www.bibibop.com .

For more information or images, please contact:

Savannah Porter

Associate Marketing Manager

sporter@bibibop.com

The post BIBIBOP Mentor – Reynolds Road Grand Opening Event first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.