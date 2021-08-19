BIBIBOP Celebrates Anniversary with Big Giveaways

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) BIBIBOP Asian Grill is celebrating its 8th anniversary by surprising guests who use their BIBIBOP Rewards account between August 19th and August 26th with gifts like free drinks, sides, and even a year of free BIBIBOP.

Since opening its first location in 2013, BIBIBOP has been sharing healthy & affordable Asian food along with a message of well-being throughout the country and BIBIBOP wants to celebrate this anniversary in a big way.

For eight days, starting August 19, 2021, when a BIBIBOP guest uses their BIBIBOP Rewards app to order in-store or online at BIBIBOP.com, they will have a surprise Reward loaded onto their account. That surprise could be a year of free BIBIBOP in the form of one free bowl for 52 weeks.

“We believe that well-being can start with a good meal,” said Henry Yonky, Sr. Director of Marketing at BIBIBOP. “Just imagine how much well-being an entire year of good meals can bring.”

At BIBIBOP, guests build their own bowl filled with the fresh and healthy ingredients they want- ingredients like prime rib steak or antibiotic-free chicken, fresh vegetables, rice, potatoes, and bold and flavorful sauces like sweet and tangy Yum Yum or a spicy Korean favorite, Gochujang. BIBIBOP’s customizable bowls allow guests to create vegetarian or vegan-friendly meals that align with their lifestyle and focus on their well-being. BIBIBOP was also named a Gluten-Free Safe Space, certifying each location as 100% gluten-free.

To win a Year of BIBIBOP or some other great prizes, BIBIBOP guests will need to scan their BIBIBOP Rewards app when they order in store OR order online at BIBIBOP.com with their Rewards account email between 8/19/21 – 8/26/21. Guests whho do not have an existing BIBIBOP Rewards account can download the free BIBIBOP Rewards app in their app store or at BIBIBOP.com/rewards and sign up for a new account.

For more details, visit https://bibibop.com/oneyearofbibibop/ .

