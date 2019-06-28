BIBIBOP Asian Grill Prepares for Its Kansas City Debut

Award-winning Korean-inspired restaurant set to open three locations in Kansas City and Overland Park

Kansas City, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Fans of made-to-order, customizable Asian cuisine in the Kansas City area will soon have the opportunity to enjoy healthy, Korean-inspired dishes that are crafted thoughtfully, balanced artfully and presented beautifully when BIBIBOP Asian Grill opens three local restaurants later this summer.

At each BIBIBOP restaurant, everything is freshly chopped, grilled, cooked and prepared onsite daily. Fan favorites include spicy chicken, organic tofu, Japchae (sweet potato noodles), kimchi, Gochujang sauce and BIBIBOP’s signature purple rice. Purple rice is a vibrant, nutrient-packed result of steaming white rice with black rice – a superfood once reserved only for emperors that is packed with antioxidants, fiber and iron. BIBIBOP also offers a variety of dietary-friendly items, including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. Additionally, guests recieve free miso soup as a satisfying pairing with their rice, noodle and salad bowls. To view the entire menu, visit bibibop.com/menu.

Renowned for offering a quick, complete and nutritious meal with flavors unlike any other, BIBIBOP focuses on its guests’ “WELL B•ING” by promoting a happy, healthy lifestyle for all. Inspired by the traditional Korean dish, bibimbap (meaning mixed rice), BIBIBOP adheres to a principle of balance, thus creating a colorful and wholesome dish that has meaning far beyond taste. Guests can customize their BIBIBOP to satisfy their cravings by choosing from a unique mix of rice, fresh vegetables, quality proteins and Asian-inspired sauces.

Kansas City-area residents will have not one, but three BIBIBOP locations to choose from, making it even easier to get their fresh Asian food fix. BIBIBOP has taken over three Pizzeria Locale locations that closed earlier this year. These will comprise the first three BIBIBOP locations in Kansas, bringing the system-wide total to nearly 40 restaurants.

The new BIBIBOP restaurants will be located at the following addresses:

505 W. 75 th in Kansas City

in Kansas City 11875 W. 95 th in Overland Park

in Overland Park 6455 W. 135th in Overland Park

“The BIBIBOP Asian Grill concept has performed very well with consumers, as demonstrated by our steady growth through the years, and we are excited to bring our fresh dining experience to the Kansas City area this summer,” said Charley Shin, president and founder of BIBIBOP Asian Grill. “As we’ve expanded, we have never lost sight of our commitment to bringing our signature ‘WELL B•ING’ to all of the communities we serve by strengthening our neighbors and enriching the lives of our team members.”

BIBIBOP will begin hiring up to 100 local team members for its new restaurants in the weeks ahead. In addition to bringing these new jobs to the area, BIBIBOP will be actively involved in the local community through Charleys Kids® – a foundation created by Shin to share hope and strengthen communities around the world by partnering with local programs that provide children with the critical resources to succeed.

Recognized as one of the world’s healthiest foods, Korean cuisine is not just about eating; it’s also about the value of complex symbolism and the healing properties of its ingredients. Korean food is intended to nourish both the body and the mind.

About BIBIBOP Asian Grill

The first BIBIBOP Asian Grill restaurant opened in Columbus, Ohio in 2013 as the brainchild of Charley Shin, CEO of BIBIBOP and Charleys Philly Steaks. After successfully launching the Charleys Philly Steaks franchise and opening hundreds of locations around the world, Shin returned to his Korean roots and was inspired to bring the bold flavors and healthy ingredients of South Korea to his American hometown. Named one of Fishbowl’s “Emerging Brands of 2019,” BIBIBOP serves traditional Korean food in a fresh and familiar way, merging the beloved Korean flavors of Shin’s childhood with new dreams. BIBIBOP currently has 30 restaurants in five states, with 10 additional locations under development. To learn more, visit bibibop.com and follow BIBIBOP on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

