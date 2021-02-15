BIBIBOP Asian Grill Launches New Cauliflower Rice

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Guests at BIBIBOP Asian Grill can focus on their well-being with a new plant-based base for their bowls. Today, BIBIBOP announced the addition of Cauliflower Rice as a new premium option for customers looking to build a better BIBIBOP bowl in 2021.

“Our guests have been asking for Cauliflower Rice and we have developed something they will be very happy with,” said BIBIBOP Director of Marketing Henry Yonky. “It is low in net carbs and calories and tastes great. At least that’s what our guests have told us throughout testing!”

BIBIBOP’s Cauliflower Rice is cut fresh in store every morning and tossed with fresh Kale and Carrots in a mixture of Tamari Sauce, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, and Sesame Oil. This recipe creates a flavor profile that BIBIBOP guests have also been requesting.

“We focused on fried rice for our flavor inspiration,” said BIBIBOP Research & Development Manager Colleen Rose. “Fried rice comes up often when we do guest surveys, so we took this opportunity to use a familiar flavor to connect Cauliflower Rice to a broader audience- not just the “low carb” crowd.”

Along with great taste, BIBIBOP’s new Gluten Free and Vegan Cauliflower Rice is an excellent source of Fiber and vitamins C, B6, and K. With only 70 calories and 4 Net Carbs per each $1 serving, Cauliflower Rice can boost the metabolism, brain, and overall well-being without breaking a diet or wallet.

Cauliflower Rice is now available in all 43 BIBIBOP locations nationwide, as well online at BIBIBOP.com and through our third-party delivery partners.

About BIBIBOP

BIBIBOP is all about well-being. We serve healthy & affordable Asian food because we really care.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, BIBIBOP Asian Grill has 43 locations in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio and Washington D.C. BIBIBOP is focused on the well-being of the customer, co-worker, and community; serving healthy and affordable meals, providing jobs and training, and giving back to local organizations that focus on health, hunger, and education. Find the entire menu at www.bibibop.com .

Media Contact:

Jason Whitt

Marketing Manager

jwhitt@bibibop.com

The post BIBIBOP Asian Grill Launches New Cauliflower Rice first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.