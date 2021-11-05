BIBIBOP Asian Grill is Honoring Those Who Serve This Veterans Day

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) BIBIBOP Asian Grill is grateful for those who serve our country! This Veterans Day, we’re providing a free bowl to every veteran and active military personnel when they visit any of our 43 locations in-store.

To claim their one free bowl, veterans and active military personnel can present a military ID or identify as a veteran/active military personnel. This offer is only valid in-stores on November 11th, 2021. All BIBIBOP Asian Grill locations will be partaking in this promotion.

About BIBIBOP Asian Grill

BIBIBOP is all about well-being. We serve healthy & affordable Asian food because we really care. At BIBIBOP, guests create their own bowls filled with real, unprocessed, high-quality food with proven health benefits because well-being can start with a good meal.

At BIBIBOP, guests build their own bowl filled with the fresh and healthy ingredients they want- ingredients like prime rib steak or antibiotic-free chicken, fresh vegetables, rice, potatoes, and bold and flavorful sauces like sweet and tangy Yum Yum or a spicy Korean favorite, Gochujang. BIBIBOP’s customizable bowls allow guests to create vegetarian or vegan-friendly meals that align with their lifestyle and focus on their well-being. BIBIBOP was also named a Gluten-Free Safe Spot, certifying each location as 100% gluten-free.

BIBIBOP has been sharing healthy & affordable Asian food along with a message of well-being throughout the country. Be sure to visit one of our locations in the following markets: California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit: www.bibibop.com .

