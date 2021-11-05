  1. Home
BIBIBOP Asian Grill is Honoring Those Who Serve This Veterans Day

November 5, 2021
From www.restaurantnews.com
By

Columbus, OH  (RestaurantNews.comBIBIBOP Asian Grill is grateful for those who serve our country! This Veterans Day, we’re providing a free bowl to every veteran and active military personnel when they visit any of our 43 locations in-store.

To claim their one free bowl, veterans and active military personnel can present a military ID or identify as a veteran/active military personnel. This offer is only valid in-stores on November 11th, 2021. All BIBIBOP Asian Grill locations will be partaking in this promotion.

About BIBIBOP Asian Grill

BIBIBOP is all about well-being. We serve healthy & affordable Asian food because we really care. At BIBIBOP, guests create their own bowls filled with real, unprocessed, high-quality food with proven health benefits because well-being can start with a good meal.

At BIBIBOP, guests build their own bowl filled with the fresh and healthy ingredients they want- ingredients like prime rib steak or antibiotic-free chicken, fresh vegetables, rice, potatoes, and bold and flavorful sauces like sweet and tangy Yum Yum or a spicy Korean favorite, Gochujang. BIBIBOP’s customizable bowls allow guests to create vegetarian or vegan-friendly meals that align with their lifestyle and focus on their well-being. BIBIBOP was also named a Gluten-Free Safe Spot, certifying each location as 100% gluten-free.

BIBIBOP has been sharing healthy & affordable Asian food along with a message of well-being throughout the country. Be sure to visit one of our locations in the following markets: California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, and Washington D.C.  For more information, please visit: www.bibibop.com.

Contact:
Savannah Porter
Associate Marketing Manager
sporter@bibibop.com

The post BIBIBOP Asian Grill is Honoring Those Who Serve This Veterans Day first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.