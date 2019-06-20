B.GOOD Partners with Stubb’s to Bring Barbeque-Inspired Summer Seasonal Menu

New items draw upon season’s most beloved tradition and flavors

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) B.GOOD, the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, responsibly sourced burgers, bowls, salads, smoothies and more, today announced its Summer seasonal menu, just in time for the first day of Summer.

The restaurant chain is known for introducing menu items quarterly that are inspired by seasonal flavors and local harvests, and this Summer, the menu is inspired by a defining taste of the warm weather months – barbeque.

Beginning today, a BBQ Chicken Bowl, BBQ Bacon Burger and Strawberry Basil Chill will join the menu:

BBQ Chicken Bowl: black bean corn salsa, cheddar, spicy slaw, romaine, super grains, scallions, Stubb’s BBQ Sauce

black bean corn salsa, cheddar, spicy slaw, romaine, super grains, scallions, Stubb’s BBQ Sauce BBQ Bacon Burger: cheddar, caramelized onions, Stubb’s BBQ sauce

cheddar, caramelized onions, Stubb’s BBQ sauce Strawberry Basil Chill: frozen beverage blended with strawberries, basil and ice

On July 24, a side of mac & cheese will be introduced:

Mac & Cheese: cheddar, mozzarella and romano (cheese sauce lightened with cauliflower)

“Between school vacation, backyard cookouts, the Fourth of July, Labor Day and everything in between, Barbeque is one of the Summer’s best traditions,” said Linh Aven, Executive Chef, B.GOOD. “What better way to bring consumers a B.GOOD spin on this cherished tradition and celebrate its flavors than by partnering with Stubb’s, a brand that’s the epitome of authentic, quality, Texas-style barbeque. Not only is Stubb’s BBQ Sauce a tried-and-true crowd favorite, but there’s a strong mission alignment between our two brands. We are both committed to offering real products and ingredients and believe in food that has the power to leave the mind, body and soul feeling good.”

To celebrate the launch of the Summer seasonal menu, B.GOOD, in partnership with Fair Folk, a Boston-based creative agency, will release a series of social videos that highlight the shared roots that bring B.GOOD and Stubb’s together. To see the videos, please visit the B.GOOD YouTube channel.

“My grandfather believed food – his BBQ sauce in particular – had the ability to bring about love and happiness,” said Rocky Stubblefield, Brand Ambassador, Stubb’s. “I’m excited for our company to partner with B.GOOD, a brand that embodies a similar spirit, and bring a flavor of Austin to their menu and fervently loyal guests.”

The summer seasonal menu will be available through August at all U.S. stores and through delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats at participating locations. For more information about B.GOOD and the new summer seasonal menu, please visit Bgood.com.

About B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving “Food with Roots” – sustainably-grown, fresh and wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house. With 77 locations across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Germany, B.GOOD serves a diverse and delicious menu inspired by the heritage of back to basics simplicity including greens & grain bowls, salads, all-natural burgers, sides of crisp veggies and oven-finished fries, smoothies and kids’ meals. By sourcing as much as possible from local, independent farmers and being genuinely committed to social and environmental impact, B.GOOD has a unique connection to the communities the brand calls home. Visit bgood.com for more information.

