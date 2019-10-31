B.GOOD Launches Asian-Inspired Menu for a Limited Time Only

Latest demonstration of how the chain is at forefront of culinary innovation, with an eye towards sustainability

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) B.GOOD, the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, responsibly sourced burgers, bowls, salads, smoothies and more, has introduced two new Asian-inspired products, the Spicy Korean Bowl and the Korean Burger, which will join the menu at all 69 U.S. and Canada locations for a limited time only:

Spicy Korean Bowl: roasted watermelon, kimchi, avocado, super grains, spicy slaw, mixed greens, scallions, crispy rice, gochujang aioli

Korean Burger: beef, kimchi, avocado, lettuce, gochujang aioli

The new menu items, which incorporate authentic, Korean flavors such as gochujang and kimchi, exemplify how B.GOOD is pushing the boundaries on fast casual fare. Not only is the chain bringing kimchi, an ingredient more commonly found on fine dining menus, to the masses, but they’re offering a kelp-based kimchi from Atlantic Sea Farms, which is one of the most sustainable things to eat. Kelp is a zero-input food source that’s been shown to improve water quality and de-acidify the ocean by removing nitrogen, phosphorus and carbon dioxide.

In addition to the inclusion of kimchi, the Spicy Korean Bowl delivers a plant-forward twist on a traditional poke bowl, leveraging roasted watermelon in lieu of tuna.

“At B.GOOD, we’re constantly testing and developing menu items with an eye towards culinary innovation – like incorporating ingredients in unconventional ways, drawing upon craveable global flavors and offering guests a more sustainable way to eat,” said Linh Aven, Executive Chef, B.GOOD. “I’m particularly excited to partner with Atlantic Sea Farms on this product launch by incorporating their kelp kimchi (Sea-Chi) into these dishes – it’s good for you, good for the planet and, of course, it tastes great.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with B.GOOD and bring our Sea-Chi to the fast casual market,” said Briana Warner, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Sea Farms. “Beyond its environmental and health benefits, kelp helps improve communities by providing income to fisherman during the off-season – all attributes that support B.GOOD’s mission of inspiring goodness in every sense of the word.”

The sustainably-minded menu items come on the heels of B.GOOD’s new Flexitarian Burgers, which hit menus earlier this month.

Consumers can now order the Spicy Korean Bowl and Korean Burger exclusively through the B.GOOD app or online ordering – they’ll be available for purchase in-store beginning November 4 through December.

About B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving “Food with Roots” – sustainably-grown, fresh and wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house. With 78 locations across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Germany, B.GOOD serves a diverse and delicious menu inspired by the heritage of back to basics simplicity including greens & grain bowls, salads, all-natural burgers, oven-finished fries, smoothies and kids’ meals. By sourcing as much as possible from local, independent farmers and being genuinely committed to social and environmental impact, B.GOOD has a unique connection to the communities the brand calls home. Visit bgood.com for more information.

About Atlantic Sea Farms

Good food should do good. At Atlantic Sea Farms, our kelp is never dried, never dyed, and is grown at home. We are dedicated to making a powerful and positive impact on the health of our customers and oceans by creating craveable and innovative products made from sustainably farmed sea greens, all while expanding opportunities for Maine’s fishing communities.

