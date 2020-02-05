B.GOOD Introduces Three Winter Warmers to Seasonal Menu

Chain brings comforting, yet unique, flavors with limited-time bowl, chicken sandwich and soup

Boston, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) B.GOOD , the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, responsibly sourced burgers, bowls and more, today announced its winter seasonal menu, which will feature three craveworthy spins on comfort classics.

With warm, rich, hearty flavors like sweet squash, creamy miso and spicy bomba sauce, the following products will launch just in time for the cold winter months:

Butternut Carbonara Bowl: Butternut noodles, spinach, peas, egg, mushrooms, parmesan, roasted coconut, creamy miso sauce

Butternut noodles, spinach, peas, egg, mushrooms, parmesan, roasted coconut, creamy miso sauce Bomba Chicken Sandwich: Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, parmesan, butternut squash, bomba sauce

Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, parmesan, butternut squash, bomba sauce Roasted Squash Soup: A creamy blend of seasonal winter squash, including Blue Hubbard Squash, which is native to New England

The restaurant chain has been known to introduce menu items that are inspired by seasonal flavors and local harvests, and the limited-time winter seasonal menu exemplifies the brand’s understanding of true farm seasonality and how this knowledge is driving menu innovation.

“While winter squash is typically harvested in the fall, it is cured for peak flavor that lasts throughout the winter until the growing season restarts in the spring,” said Linh Aven, Executive Chef, B.GOOD. “This winter, we are excited to offer guests warm, hearty dishes featuring the best of the season. They’re packed with flavor and inspire coziness but are still lighter on calories.”

The Winter Seasonal Menu will be available for a limited time starting today through the end of March.

For more information about B.GOOD and the new Winter Seasonal Menu, please visit Bgood.com or download the B.GOOD app via the App Store or Play Store.

Contact:

Sammy Brodsky

Manager, Public Relations

617-640-0007

stoole@bgood.com