B.GOOD Introduces Flexitarian Burgers Inspired by the Land, not the Lab

Plant powered burgers reduce meat consumption, without sacrificing taste

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) B.GOOD, the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, responsibly sourced burgers, bowls, salads, chicken sandwiches, smoothies and more, today introduced four new plant powered burgers to meet heightened consumer interest in alternative proteins, while staying true to its mission of serving “Food with Roots.”

There are a number of factors driving the surge in alternative proteins – from protecting animals to preserving the environment, general health concerns or taste preferences. B.GOOD’s new lineup features a mix of vegan, vegetarian and blended options that offer consumers flexibility based on their unique motivations.

The following burgers will permanently join B.GOOD’s core menu at all 65 U.S. locations:

Falafel: Chickpea burger, whipped feta, spicy cucumbers, lettuce, tomato

Chickpea burger, whipped feta, spicy cucumbers, lettuce, tomato Jalapeño & Cheddar: Poblano quinoa burger, cheddar, jalapeño-corn salsa, lettuce, cilantro, chipotle purée

Poblano quinoa burger, cheddar, jalapeño-corn salsa, lettuce, cilantro, chipotle purée Sweet Heat: Beet pineapple burger, caramelized onions, kale, spicy slaw, beet hummus

Beet pineapple burger, caramelized onions, kale, spicy slaw, beet hummus Turkey Medley: Turkey mushroom burger, gruyère, sautéed mushroom, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli

“While the industry at large has just started to take note of alternative protein, and the market opportunity it represents, plant protein is something we’ve long been committed to at B.GOOD,” said Chris Fuqua, Chief Executive Officer, B.GOOD. “We introduced our Eggplant Meatballs in 2017, and while they were ahead of the curve at the time, we immediately found them to be well received by meat eaters and vegetarians alike. We’ve sold more than 3.6 million Eggplant Meatballs to date, and their popularity continues to surge. Today, as a growing number of consumers are interested in Flexitarian options, we’re excited to give them a growing number of options that taste great and they can feel good about eating.”

Like the rest of B.GOOD’s menu, the four new products feature whole ingredients that consumers know and love, as opposed to ingredients that are reengineered in the lab.

“At a time when much of the industry is trying to recreate the taste of meat, we’re excited to introduce options that celebrate plant diversity and flavor, rather than lament the fact that vegetables are not meat,” said Linh Aven, Executive Chef, B.GOOD. “We’re also introducing a blended turkey and mushroom burger because we believe that a plant forward diet doesn’t mean you have to give up meat and dairy altogether. For those who prefer to eat real meat, a blended burger like our Turkey Medley not only offers lower calories and fat, but a smaller carbon footprint as well.”

B.GOOD prides itself on meeting consumers’ diverse dietary needs and lifestyles, and this is the latest example of how they’re doing just that.

“We were early adopters and leaders in the alternative protein movement, and while lab-grown alternatives may be trendy today, we believe wholesome, responsibly-sourced ingredients and dishes are the way of the future. We are thrilled to build on our proven success in the space,” continues Fuqua.

For more information about B.GOOD and its menu, please visit Bgood.com or download the B.GOOD app via the App Store or Play Store.

About B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving “Food with Roots” – sustainably-grown, wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house. With 78 locations across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Germany, B.GOOD serves a diverse and delicious menu inspired by the heritage of back to basics simplicity including grain bowls, salads, all-natural burgers, oven-finished fries, smoothies and kids’ meals. By sourcing as much as possible from local, independent farmers and being genuinely committed to social and environmental impact, B.GOOD has a unique connection to the communities the brand calls home. Visit bgood.com for more information.

Contact:

Sammy Toole

Manager, Public Relations

617-640-0007

stoole@bgood.com