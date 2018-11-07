B.GOOD Introduces Eggplant Meatball Sub in Time for Winter Months

Latest Menu Item Demonstrates Restaurant Chain’s Innovative – and Better-for-You – Spins on Classic Dishes

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Starting today, B.GOOD, the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, locally sourced burgers, bowls, salads, smoothies and more, will roll out a better-for-you spin on a hearty cold-weather classic with the introduction of the Eggplant Meatball Sub to its winter seasonal menu.

The sub, which features B.GOOD’s signature eggplant meatballs, parmesan, marinara sauce, peppers and onions on a toasted baguette, offers consumers the warmth, heartiness and taste they crave during the winter months, yet uses fresh, healthy and nourishing ingredients.

“The Eggplant Meatball Sub is the latest way we’re giving consumers great-tasting options that they can feel good about – both physically and emotionally – regardless of their food and diet preferences,” said Linh Aven, Executive Chef, B.GOOD. “We’ve heard from our customer base – and the industry-at-large – that today’s consumers are becoming increasingly conscientious about what they are eating and where it’s coming from. The Eggplant Meatball Sub is a substantial alternative protein option that is hearty, savory and delicious. That said, beyond just vegetarians and flexitarians, this sub is one that meat lovers will enjoy too.”

Prepared fresh in-house for every customer, B.GOOD’s Eggplant Meatball Sub furthers the restaurant’s commitment to serving great-tasting, locally sourced food consumers can feel good about eating. The Eggplant Meatballs were first introduced in August 2017, and the Eggplant Meatball Sub is a natural evolution based on their success. B.GOOD’s newest menu innovation comes off the heels of introducing fresh, handmade wraps, and joins the brand’s diverse menu, which offers delicious, clean, local and fresh burgers, salads, bowls, smoothies and now sandwiches.

The Eggplant Meatball Sub is available beginning November 7, 2018 at all U.S. stores for $8.99 and through delivery via DoorDash and GrubHub at participating locations. For more information about B.GOOD, its menu offerings and the new Eggplant Meatball Sub, please visit Bgood.com.

About B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving “Food with Roots” – sustainably-grown, fresh and wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house. With 70 locations across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Germany, B.GOOD serves a diverse and delicious menu inspired by the heritage of back to basics simplicity including kale & grain bowls, salads, all-natural local burgers, sides of crisp veggies and oven-finished fries, smoothies and kids’ meals. By sourcing as much as possible from local, independent farmers and being genuinely committed to social and environmental impact, B.GOOD has a unique connection to the communities the brand calls home. Visit Bgood.com for more information.

Contacts:

Kristin Foley

B.GOOD

508-269-3714

kristin.foley@sleekmachine.com

Sammy Toole

B.GOOD

617640-0007

stoole@bgood.com