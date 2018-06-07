B.GOOD Appoints Chris Fuqua as New CEO

Co-Founder Anthony Ackil Passes Torch to Board Member and Former Dunkin’ Brands Executive

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) B.GOOD, the industry pioneer in providing great tasting, locally sourced burgers, bowls, salads and smoothies, has announced the appointment of Chris Fuqua as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. He assumes day-to-day leadership of the company following more than eight years at Dunkin’ Brands, where he served in a variety of leadership roles including Marketing, Operations, Supply Chain and Strategy.

After 15 amazing years, B.GOOD’s co-founder Anthony Ackil has decided to step down as CEO to focus on his next entrepreneurial venture and the next chapter in his life and career and to spend time with his young family. Anthony will maintain a large position with the company as a member of its Board of Directors and as a continued investor.

“It has been a tremendous ride since I opened our first restaurant almost 15 years ago with my best friend Jon. We watched our vision grow to almost 70 locations and we made an impact across so many communities with so many of our employees and their families. It is an amazing feeling and I am so proud of what we have accomplished,” said Ackil. “But, it is time for me to pass the torch to Chris, whom I know will bring great energy and life to our business. Chris is the right person to bring our company to its next level and was my very first choice to succeed me as CEO. I know he will maintain the company’s vision and build on its authentic roots and the unique culture we’ve established over the years. Chris will put his own stamp on B.GOOD, and I know he will take us to amazing new heights. I can’t wait to see how our little company continues to grow.”

As a seasoned industry veteran, Fuqua will bring a strong strategic vision and operational background to the company as it continues to expand in new and existing markets.

“There are very few companies with the authenticity, mission-driven focus, and brand identity that B.GOOD has developed over the years. That’s what makes this opportunity so thrilling for me personally,” said Fuqua. “I have so much admiration for what Anthony and Jon and the team developed at B.GOOD. Since joining the company’s board, I have felt the passion our people have for great tasting, locally sourced food that makes you feel good and I have witnessed the impact our mission has on so many communities. I am both humbled and incredibly enthusiastic to lead the company, scale this amazing, authentic culture and implement new ideas as we continue to expand. The future for B.GOOD is incredibly bright and I look forward to leading us through the next phase of growth.”

About B.GOOD

Founded in 2003, B.GOOD is an innovative, fast casual, farm-to-table restaurant chain serving “Food with Roots” – sustainably-grown, fresh and wholesome food that is prepared fresh in-house. With 70 locations across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Germany, B.GOOD serves a diverse and delicious menu inspired by the heritage of back to basics simplicity including kale & grain bowls, salads, all-natural local burgers, sides of crisp veggies and oven-finished fries, smoothies and kids’ meals. By sourcing as much as possible from local, independent farmers and being genuinely committed to social and environmental impact, B.GOOD has a unique connection to the communities the brand calls home. Visit bgood.com for more information.