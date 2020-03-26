Beyond Sushi Now Offers Plant-Based Meal Prep Across NYC

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Executive Chef Guy Vaknin from NYC’s plant-based and kosher eatery Beyond Sushi is taking the prep out of meal prep. The restaurant’s new Stay at Home Menu offers meals for both families and individuals quarantining alone that can be reheated and keep you nourished for the entire week.

Satisfying options include Kofta kabobs on a bed of roasted onions with broccoli and herbed quinoa, Lemon grilled seitan with green peas and caramelized onion mashed potatoes, Stuffed artichoke with celery root purée and grilled green squash, Grilled chipotle seitan with roasted butternut squash and beluga lentils, BBQ grilled jackfruit with braised chickpeas and black rice pilaf (GF), a Five spice tofu stir fry on a bed of sweet potato glass noodles (GF), Spaghetti and “meatballs” in pomodoro sauce, Smoked kale ravioli in a lemon velouté sauce, Impossible meatloaf with red wine shiitake sauce, sautéed mushroom medley, and Italian farro and last but not least, Grilled seed-crusted tofu steaks with steamed rice and cumin braised fava beans (GF). Each meal comes with a choice of pita, rosemary garlic bread or taro root chips.

Beyond Sushi also offers a family-style plant based menu with contact free delivery. The new meal offerings can be eaten right away and many of the offerings can also be freezer kept. That new menu includes entrees like Tofu Vegetable Fried Rice and the option to build your own vegan burger. Sides include Tricolor Quinoa Salad and a choice of dips including hummus, guacamole, or fava bean with pita or chips. Pastas range from Tomato Reginetti Bolognese, to Smoked Kale Ravioli. Then, top it off with a dessert choice of chocolate chip cookies or coconut based ice cream.

Delivery fees range from $10-20 depending on distance and is available across NYC. For the individual meal plan, each filling, plant-based dish is $16 and there’s a six meal minimum for delivery. To place an order, or get additional information, email catering@beyondsushinyc.com or call 718-606-2179. Guests can also order delivery from this health-conscious, environmentally-friendly eatery or purchase a gift certificate by visiting, https://beyondsushi.com .

About Beyond Sushi

Beyond Sushi is a plant-based, health conscious eatery that celebrates the flavors and beauty of seasonal fare. Founded by renowned chef, Guy Vaknin and his wife Tali, Beyond Sushi offers an assortment of distinctive sushi rolls and other nutritional staples. The restaurant has locations in Union Square, Chelsea Market, FiDi, Nolita, W. 56th Street, W. 37th Street and the Upper East Side. Chef Guy and his culinary team fuse unconventional pairings of fruit and vegetables with whole grains to create sushi rolls, rice paper wraps, hand rolls, salads, healthy sweets, and hand-pressed juices. Beyond Sushi strives to popularize a modern approach to traditional sushi by crafting intricate and wholesome dishes that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palate. Beyond Sushi’s mission is to promote a sustainable, all-natural, and compassionate way of eating. Their promise will better their daily eating habits and reduce their ecological footprint. https://beyondsushi.com .