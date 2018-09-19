Beyond basic latte art: Where to sip the prettiest, most glittery coffee in Chicago

You need coffee. You can do your daily caffeine routine in the sleep from which you’ve barely emerged, whether it’s fumbling for a preset cup at home or shuffling along the line at Dunkin’. But when you can actually take a break, be it brunch or a post-project reward, where are the special coffee drinks in Chicago?

In a town where people still wait hours to Instagram their Au Cheval cheeseburger, and the Alinea bacon trapeze ranks as a culinary classic, it’s surprising that so few craft coffeehouses make pretty, much less glittery, coffee art. After tasting every single sparkly cup currently in the city, I can tell you, they’re (mostly) downright delightful. And maybe counterintuitively, they’re often a sign of some serious coffee.

While the latte art of hearts and tulips remains highly regarded, some coffee professionals are diving deeper beneath the surface, considering the whole drink as a canvas for culinary creation. Yet it’s still a relative rarity. Among dozens of craft coffee shops in Chicago, only four shops are going beyond classic latte art.

The practice landed here big after restaurateur Brendan Sodikoff and his Hogsalt Hospitality team met Hiroshi Sawada, the award-winning latte artist, at his Streamer Coffee Co. in Tokyo. Together they opened Sawada Coffee in Fulton Market in 2015 with the trademarked Military Latte. It’s made by mixing vegetal green matcha powder and house-made vanilla syrup, feathering steamed milk in the house style and finishing with a Metropolis Coffee espresso shot plus cocoa powder on top. The Black Camo latte uses a stark black hojicha roasted green tea powder instead. You can also find both beautifully balanced drinks at Sawada Matcha in River North, which opened in February.

Goddess and the Baker partners chef Debbie Sharpe and Tamar Mizrahi introduced a limited edition rainbow latte for Pride month in 2017, which they brought back this June, but I missed it. “We try to keep the rainbow lattes special,” said Mizrahi. “We don’t want it to turn mundane.”

She’s also puzzled as to why the pretty latte trend has largely skipped Chicago so far, unlike Amsterdam, Berlin, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Melbourne, Australia, Sharpe’s hometown.

A late summer liquid gold latte is currently on the Goddess menu, made with the ingredient of the Instagram moment: edible glitter.

A Mumbai location of Coffee by Di Bella, an Australian roaster, launched the glitter trend with photos of its sparkly gold-and-diamond cappuccino posted in July 2017 and going viral in November. While glitter has yet to dust Starbucks’ pumpkin spice lattes, Costa Coffee in the U.K. added “shimmer” as an option for Christmas last year. Coca-Cola bought Costa for $5.1 billion in August, so you may see shimmery coffee on your commute soon.

The gold Goddess drink starts with Monin brand vanilla syrup and gold glitter, then a double shot of Metric Coffee espresso and your steamed milk of choice.

For Halloween, expect a charcoal latte with red decoration on the black, and a pumpkin maple latte with pumpkin art this fall at both Goddess locations in the Loop.

Limitless Coffee makes two shimmery drinks, but the garish food coloring heart on the charcoal latte packaged mix (Copper Cup red latte) that’s the base for the beet rose to my palate proves that all that glitters is not necessarily delicious.

The epicenter of pretty and glittery lattes in Chicago is, without a doubt, Werewolf Coffee. DMK restaurant group partners David Morton and Michael Kornick opened their first foray into coffee with a converted bread truck parked inside a loft space on the North Branch Industrial Corridor in April 2017. But the colorful craft coffee drinks are the creation of one woman, general manager and barista Lindsey Reason.

Reason first made a charcoal latte a month after Werewolf opened, following trends worldwide, with food-grade activated charcoal powder. But she makes all her own syrups. The jet black drink is sweetened subtly with house-made honey lavender syrup, jolted with espresso and crowned with steamed milk.

Last August she created an eclipse latte to mark the solar event by adding turmeric, with white milk foam ringed dramatically by gold and black.

This February, Reason revealed her first edible-glitter drink with the Sweetbeet latte. The stunning drink starts with a syrup of beet powder, pink peppercorns, honey and vanilla bean. Glitter plus artfully poured steamed milk, a fruity Passion House espresso shot, and dried rosebuds and rose petals finish it. While edible, the flowers serve as an aromatic garnish, like an orange twist on a cocktail.

“My biggest inspiration in creating these drinks is that I do want to create a full experience,” said Reason. “Just like when you go into a restaurant and have an amazing meal. It’s not just the food you’re eating, but how it’s plated and presented, then how it tastes.”

She now adds rainbow glitter to the charcoal latte, for a mesmerizing galactic effect.

Reason is also inspired by other art forms, including the distinctive visual style in the films of Wes Anderson. This was the summer of “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou,” with a drink called The Zissou: cream and espresso shaken with a syrup of lemon, mint and white peppercorns.

This fall, look for an ode to “The Royal Tenenbaums,” with The Margot, named for the character played by Gwyneth Paltrow and her poignant butterscotch sundae. A butterscotch latte with liquid smoke-laced syrup will be topped with a candy cigarette and a smoked cherry stuffed with nuts. The Royal will improbably evoke burgers, with a tomato and plum jam base, espresso, frozen bruleed whipped cream and sesame seeds.

You might find fellow customers and girlfriends Natalie Ayala and Syrena Sanchez back photographing their drinks at Werewolf, but they’re ahead of the trend. “We actually went to Puerto Rico not too long ago,” said Ayala, while sipping her Sweetbeet latte. “That’s where we first tried glitter lattes, and they were really good. It wasn’t even a coffee shop; it was a breakfast restaurant in San Juan.”

Sanchez, however, had ordered just a classic latte. “I’m pretty basic,” she said laughing.

Goddess and The Baker, goddessandthebaker.com

Limitless Coffee and Tea, limitlesscoffee.com

Sawada Coffee, 112 N. Green St., 312-754-0431, sawadacoffee.com; Sawada Matcha, 226 W. Kinzie St., sawadamatcha.com

Werewolf Coffee, 1765 N. Elston Ave., 773-977-7673, werewolfcoffee.com

