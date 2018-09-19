Betting on Burgers: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens First Ever Casino Location

Better Burger Franchise Continues to Expand with Location Inside the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island

Tiverton, RI (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Tiverton, Rhode Island. The brand’s first ever casino restaurant opened at the beginning of September in the Tiverton Casino Hotel at 777 Tiverton Casino Blvd. The Tiverton MOOYAH represents a continued commitment to growth through non-traditional locations in order to bring the MOOYAH experience to more hungry fans.

The location not only marks the first casino restaurant for MOOYAH but is also the first location in the state of Rhode Island where the company sees potential for increased expansion with qualified franchisees.

“We are excited to bring the best burger you’ll ever put in your mouth to Rhode Island for the first time,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “We have been well received in the northeast and this new location inside the Tiverton Casino Hotel is an example of the innovative approach we have to finding viable real estate opportunities where our franchisees can thrive.”

The Tiverton Casino Hotel location is owned by franchisee BD Patel and was led by MOOYAH development agent Jay Hummer.

“There has been a lot of buzz in the Tiverton community since they first broke ground on the casino and hotel a little over a year ago and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Hummer. “This gives us the chance to serve a variety of people both from the area and coming in town to visit, which helps continue our mission to spread the MOOYAH experience even further throughout the northeast.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

