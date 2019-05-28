Better Than Half Off: Toppers Pizza Celebrates Customer Appreciation Days with 51 Percent Off Deal

Leading Pizza Chain Provides Fans with a Deal That’s Better Than Half Off May 29 Through June 5

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Toppers Pizza is committed to exceeding expectations of what’s possible from a pizza brand and is ready to bring fans a deal that is better than half off to close out May and kick off June. From Wednesday, May 29 through Wednesday, June 5, Toppers Pizza is offering 51 percent off all pizzas ordered as a thank you to loyal fans that continue to support Toppers Pizza in the markets the company services across the U.S.

“We respect the honor of serving Toppers Pizza nation on a daily basis and take our responsibility to kick ass for them each and every time very seriously,” said Toppers Pizza Founder and CEO Scott Gittrich. “While other pizza brands might give you half off, we’re providing that extra one percent off difference that we feel communicates our message that we care and appreciate that our Toppers fans support the real, never-frozen 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, hand-cut fresh veggies, and hand-tossed dough made-from-scratch in our stores every day.”

Toppers Pizza is committed to proving that better doesn’t have to cost more. In 2018, the company introduced a new Pick 2 or More for $5.99 value menu featuring any medium 2-topping pizza, any single order of Topperstix, any ½ lb. boneless wings, any Baked Mac ‘N Cheese or the brand’s new Pretzel Bites. This followed the introduction of a Pick 2 for $9.99 deal featuring any pizzas at any size or any Topperstix at any size.

The Customer Appreciation Days promotion is just one of many national and local deals and campaigns that the company runs both systemwide and in individual markets.

“Our fans are the best pizza fans in the world so we are constantly looking for ways to reward them for voting for us every time that they order,” said Scott Iversen, Vice President of Marketing for Toppers Pizza. “Our Customer Appreciation Days promotion is just one way that we give our fans a reason to come back to us for pizza, our world famous Topperstix, wings and much more. It’s our mission to keep doling out delicious crowd pleasers at a price that’s just as tasty.”

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 16 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the Top 200 Food-Based Franchises. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com.

