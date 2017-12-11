Better Burgers in Berlin: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens Newest Massachusetts Location

Customizable Burger Franchise Continues to Expand with Berlin Restaurant Opening December 11

Berlin, MA (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Berlin. The restaurant, opening on Monday, December 11, will be located at 48 Highland Commons East.

The new MOOYAH is being brought to Berlin by local friends and business partners Martin Lachance and Scott Belhumeur. Lachance and Belhumeur spent the past 14 years working together in the IT industry, and decided to diversify their revenue stream with a new venture in the franchise restaurant business.

“We were looking at strong franchise system opportunities, and came upon MOOYAH after doing a ton of research,” said Belhumeur. “We got a great sense of the brand and knew we wanted to be a part of it.”

The MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes in Berlin opens in the Highland Commons on December 11, and Belhumeur and Lachance are excited for members of the community to get a taste of the unique MOOYAH Guest experience.

“Martin and I both loved the food, but it really clicked when I took my kids to a MOOYAH in Connecticut and they just thought it was so much better than the competition,” said Belhumeur. “The brand is young and exciting. It’s so different than the other guys. It really is food people here will love.”

The Berlin opening comes on the heels of incredible growth throughout Massachusetts. The company opened locations in both Boston and Billerica, and MOOYAH sees even more opportunity to expand throughout the state and the region in 2018.

“We love seeing the continued incredible reaction we are receiving in Massachusetts this year,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “We know that Scott and Martin will be incredibly successful, and cannot wait for the great people of Berlin to experience firsthand what makes MOOYAH special.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its presence in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and New York.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH on Facebook at the MOOYAH Burgers & Fries Fan page, follow MOOYAH on Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural chicken sandwiches, and black bean veggie burgers. Their non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go. In 2017, MOOYAH was ranked No. 11 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with the brand on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

Brian@nolimitagency.com