Better Burger Seekers Are About to Catch a Bigger, Better Second Wave

Portland, OR (RestaurantNews.com) Many of you may be wishing you got in on the first wave of the Better Burger segment. Two things suggest you’ve waited just long enough. The first is a new player in the franchise world, Killer Burger. The Portland, OR based chain has 13 stores in 3 states with 3 more set to open by early 2019. With a proven operating system and an exemplary training program too, Killer Burger is looking to get their sizzling concept into franchisees’ hands in Arizona, Texas and Colorado. And the economics just flat work. The sales to investment ratio is outstanding. The AUV is $1,206,000 and start-up costs come in at under $500,000, even for their full-bar stores.

The second factor proving your patience was the better part of wisdom is the faltering we’re seeing among existing Better Burger brands. A few years back, concepts were flying off the shelf and into markets nationwide. Big growth fueled by venture capital tapped into a real desire among consumers for something a cut above fast food. Franchisees and franchise groups clamored for a piece of the action. Right about now, however, many are wishing they’d kicked the tires a little more on the companies who rushed to market first. Many concepts have proved too unfocused and not capable of delivering on their own value proposition: it costs twice as much, but it’s not twice as good. Part of the problem has been the product itself. Just having good ingredients isn’t enough. A meal has to be more than the sum of its parts. Another challenge for franchisees has been the sterile vibe that many Better Burger chains have created. If the food is supposed to be better than fast food, why is the customer experience exactly the same…plus twice the wait.

Potential operators should not be discouraged about missing the last wave of better burger joints, in fact they should be excited by the opportunity a company like Killer Burger provides. Since 2009, the KB Crew has been following a measured path, honing its craft and staying “committed to the burger.” They offer a focused menu of just 10 all-beef burgers, with 3 patty sizes and a vegetarian option. Each recipe is bursting with fresh, never frozen beef and indulgently layered flavor. And, every burger comes with bacon and fries. The over-the-top offerings include a Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger. That nutty combination has garnered a cult following in the famously finnicky Portland market. All this is to say, this is not a mere marketing scheme serving food on the side. Rather, Killer Burger became a mature, successful concept, before entering the franchise market. In the last couple of years they’ve built out a stellar management team for the franchise adventure and proven their operations and training systems in wildly successful franchise stores close to home. It’s a prime opportunity for those who have been wise enough to wait.

For more information contact Scott Haehnel at shaehnel@killerburger.com or 971.420.3407.

Visit Killer Burger at https://killerburger.com.