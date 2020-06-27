Francis Gardler / Patuxent Publishing
Betsey Heuisler, artist and teacher, dies

June 27, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jacques Kelly
Betsey Heuisler, an artist and teacher, has died at 75.