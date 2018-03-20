Bethlehem's Tavern at the Sun Inn to host Roaring 20's, 'Drinking with the Presidents' events

Downtown Bethlehem’s Tavern at the Sun Inn has a trio of tasty events planned for April:

On April 4, at 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will present a six-course vertical wine pairing dinner with Mandy Tolino of Tolino Vineyards in Washington Township, Northampton County.

Menu highlights include citrus shrimp crostini with 2016 chardonnay, duck confit over greens with 2015 cabernet franc, seared scallops in vanilla bean beurre blanc with 2014 chardonnay and braised beef cheek picadillo with 2014 cabernet franc. Tickets are $110.

On April 11, at 6:30 p.m., the restaurant, Sun Inn Preservation Association and Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society will present a Roaring 20’s dinner and lecture.

The lecture, presented by Brittany Schrum Merriam, curator of Easton’s Sigal Museum, will focus on Bethlehem and Easton during the 1920s.

The three-course dinner, prepared by Tavern at the Sun Inn chef William Gruenwald, will highlight tastes of the 20s, including deviled eggs, pepper jam, homemade bread, grain mustard and dried fruits; grilled ham steak with pineapple cherry glaze, potatoes lyonnaise and collard greens; and cinnamon pie.

The cost, $75, includes a popular 1920s drink: Ward 8, featuring Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey.

Lastly, on April 18, at 6:30 p.m., the tavern will host a Drinking with the Presidents four-course dinner and talk.

Bethlehem’s Mark Will-Weber, author of “Mint Juleps with Teddy Roosevelt: The Complete History of Presidential Drinking,” will share imbibing habits of George Washington, Ben Franklin and other founding fathers who visited the Sun Inn.

Menu highlights include citrus mint ceviche with cider; and horseradish-rubbed pork chop featuring lemon pepper beurre blanc with madeira. Tickets are $70.

The tavern is at 564 Main St. Reservations: 610-419-8600.

