Bethlehem's SteelStacks hosting second annual all-you-can-eat crab feast

Don’t get crabby that summer’s ending. OK, get a little crabby at Crab Night, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at SteelStacks’ Air Products Town Square in Bethlehem.

The all-you-can-eat meal, $49.50, features Maryland blue crabs, corn on the cob, red bliss potatoes, cornbread, mixed green salad, warm peach cobbler and chocolate chip bread pudding.

Summer drinks and beers will be available for an extra fee and indie folk band Oliver Hazard performs at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: steelstacks.org.

