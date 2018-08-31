Bethlehem's newest Mexican eatery serves burritos, tacos and more until 3 a.m. daily

For individuals craving a burrito or taco past midnight, a new Mexican eatery in south Bethlehem has you covered.

El Jefe's Taqueria, which opened today on the ground floor of the new Five10Flats mixed-use building at 506 E. Third St., offers "authentic Mexicano street food" 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

The quick-service eatery, across from Northampton Community College's Fowler Center, is owned by John Schall, founder of Fire + Ice restaurants in California and Massachusetts.

The south Bethlehem El Jefe's is the second location of the restaurant, which debuted in 2015 in Cambridge's Harvard Square.

"We're bringing a little bit of Harvard to the Lehigh Valley," manager Andreas Lysandropoulos said last month when discussing the venture.

The new restaurant, with seating for about 40 customers, offers tacos, taco salads, burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, fresh queso and chips and more.

Salsas and guacamoles are homemade and steak, chicken and pork are marinated for 3-4 days - "going straight from the grill to your bowl, burrito, taco - whatever you want," Lysandropoulos said.

Burritos are $7.95 each and tacos are $3 each or $7.95 for three.

Customers can choose from spicy ground beef, flank steak, braised pork, grilled chicken, sauteed shrimp, roasted vegetables, spicy pork sausage or fried tilapia.

"Extras aren't extra," so you can add as many items - from plantains, pico de gallo and refried pinto beans to queso, roasted vegetables and cilantro lime white rice - as you like to your selections.

Also, unlike many Mexican restaurants that charge extra for guacamole, El Jefe's has "freed the guac" by making it complimentary, Lysandropoulous said.

El Jefe's is the second restaurant - after the month-old Starbucks next door - to open on the ground floor of Five10Flats - a $20 million residential and retail building, constructed on former Bethlehem Steel lots.

The five-story Five10Flats, featuring 95 one- and two-bedroom units, is the first of three mixed-use buildings envisioned by the builder, Peron Development.

El Jefe's, with seasonal outdoor seating, supplements other south Bethlehem Mexican restaurants such as General Zapata, La Lupita and Tulum.

Off-street parking for customers of Five10Flats retailers is available in two Fillmore Street lots, and developers say they are close to signing two other restaurant tenants.

For more information on El Jefe's, which offers take-out, delivery and catering, call 610-419-2000 or visit eljefestaqueria.com.

