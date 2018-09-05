Bethlehem's McCarthy's Red Stag Pub hosting Great Irish Steak Out in September

Sink your teeth into a customized steak at the Great Irish Steak Out, through September at McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar in downtown Bethlehem.

The $30 promotion, offered 11 a.m. to close daily, features choice of steak — 10-ounce New York strip, 12-ounce ribeye, 16-ounce Porterhouse or two 4-ounce petite filet mignons.

Guests can pick a topping: Bearnaise (terragon, shallot and hollandaise reduction), Welsh rarebit (balsamic reduction with garlic, tomatoes and smoked paprika, broiled under Irish cheddar), Burgundy with mushrooms and onions or roasted garlic chimichurri.

And chose two sides (chips, side salad, crisps, coleslaw, vegetable of the day or mashed potatoes). A grilled shrimp skewer can be added for $5.

McCarthy’s, at 534 Main St., also will host its second annual “Outlander” dinner, inspired by the Starz TV series based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, at 7 p.m. Sept. 15. The cost is $60. Reservations: 610-861-7631.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog