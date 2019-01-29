Bethlehem's The Joint Coffee Co. opening second location at Lehigh Valley Mall

Lehigh Valley Mall shoppers will soon have another place to refuel with coffee, bagels, sandwiches and more.

The Joint Coffee Co., founded in downtown Bethlehem in 2013, plans to open its second location within a few months at the Whitehall Township mall’s outdoor Lifestyle Center, between Bonefish Grill and Vera Bradley.

The space previously housed Ten Thousand Villages, a store selling international handmade gifts.

“The goal is to open sometime in April,” The Joint owner Tito Negron said. “It could be before that if we speed through the process or it could be after if we have a delay.”

The new location, offering seating at about six tables and a counter, will offer The Joint’s full food and beverage menu, including a wide variety of single origin coffees and avocado toast, said Negron, who took over the business three years ago.

The Joint hand roasts coffee beans from an assortment of countries, including Colombia, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Rwanda.

Varieties include medium roasts such as Guatemalan, featuring notes of chocolate, cashew and brown sugar; and Bourbon Barrel, aged in a bourbon barrel and featuring notes of bourbon, caramel, chocolate and almond.

Other popular selections include a light roast, Sundried, featuring notes of strawberries, blueberries red wine and apricots; and a French roast, Darkness, featuring notes of rich, smoky chocolate.

“Coffee is like wine with each variety having its own taste,” Negron said.

Drip coffee starts at $2 for a 12-ounce cup while a 12-ounce pour-over coffee is $3.75.

Other specialty beverages include espresso, cappuccino, Americano, barrel-aged cortado, chai and matcha lattes, hot cocoa and teas such as chamomile, English breakfast and sencha green.

Italian soda, kombucha and nitro cold brew coffee are available on tap and customers can customize their drinks with milks such as almond, coconut and oat, as well as organic simple syrups such as hazelnut, lavender and maple.

“Above everything else, we are a specialty coffee shop,” Negron said.

In addition to avocado toast, other food selections include bagels, hummus toast, veggie toast, bruschetta flatbreads and various sandwiches, including turkey, grilled cheese and bacon, egg and cheese.

Bread is organic, eggs are cage-free and bacon is nitrate-free.

The Joint, at 77 W. Broad St. 18c, is a bit of a hidden gem, tucked in the Sun Inn Courtyard and around the corner from Ripper’s Pub.

Negron said he’s been looking for another location for a while and is excited to have landed the mall space, a highly-visible spot with great foot traffic.

“It made the most sense for us,” Negron said. “That outdoor area seems to get the most use.”

The Bethlehem coffee shop, open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, features a cozy and laidback atmosphere where “staff and customers can connect,” Negron said. The Whitehall spot will feature a similar vibe.

“We’re excited that we get the opportunity to create more of what we love,” Negron said.

The upcoming shop is expected to be open 8 or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days, Negron said. Individuals interested in applying for a job can send applications to support@jointcoffeco.com.

Other coffee hot spots at the Lehigh Valley Mall include Darley’s Cafe, Starbucks Coffee and Johnny’s Bagels & Deli.

