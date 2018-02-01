Bethlehem's Edge to reintroduce lunch service

For those in search of a mid-day meal in downtown Bethlehem, Edge Restaurant & Lounge will reintroduce lunch service March 5.

The 74 W. Broad St. restaurant, offering a “wonderful dining experience in a casual upscale atmosphere,” has not offered lunch service for many years, according to the business’ Facebook page.

The 16-year-old restaurant, offering outdoor dining in warm months, will present a special lunch menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

While details of the new menu have not yet been released, chef Timothy Widrick is known for using French and Asian influences in his “classic to modern cuisine.”

Edge, which is housed in the Liberty Center connecting to the North Street Parking Garage, is currently participating in Historic Bethlehem Restaurant Week through Saturday.

A three-course menu, $40, includes second-course selections pecan-crusted chicken breast, pan-seared Canadian salmon, boneless pork chop and angel hair pasta bolognese.

Edge also is planning a five-course St. Patrick’s Day brunch, featuring beer and wine pairings, for 12:30 p.m. March 17.

The menu includes baked oyster, Scotch egg nest, spring greens, braised spring rabbit and assorted scones.

The cost is $55 per person plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 610-814-0100.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog