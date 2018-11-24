Bethlehem's Cachette Bistro to host five-course wine pairing dinner

Kick off the holidays with a five-course wine pairing dinner, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cachette Bistro & Creperie in historic Bethlehem.

The Spanish tasting menu includes a harvest salad, with Torres Verdeo; blue crab croquettes, with Lo Nuevo Covella Albarino; pork and chorizo meatballs, with Baron De Ley Tempranillo; seafood paella, with Torres de Casta Rose; and chef’s dessert, with Torres Magdala Orange Liqueur.

The cost, excluding tax and gratuity, is $59.95. Cachette is at 504 Main St.

For reservations and more information, contact Todd Pasini at toddpasini@gmail.com or 610-849-3733.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

