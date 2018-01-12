Bethlehem's Apollo Grill hosting a pop-up brunch Saturday

Skip the cereal and savor unique culinary creations at a pop-up brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Apollo Grill in downtown Bethlehem.

Menu highlights include biscuits and sausage gravy with fried eggs and potatoes; savory vegetable bread pudding benedict with fried eggs and white cheddar hollandaise; and a ham, cheddar, apple and spinach waffle panini.

For those with a sweet tooth, there also will be cinnamon roll pancakes with a buttercream glaze.

Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available for $10 with brunch or lunch orders.

The restaurant is at 85 W. Broad St. For reservations, call 610-865-9600.

