Bethlehem's Apollo Grill hosting Lobsterfest, today through Saturday

Lobster lovers: head to Bethlehem’s Apollo Grill for Lobsterfest, today through Saturday.
A three-course, $25 lunch special, available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes a cup of lobster bisque, choice of entree (lobster and shrimp panini with orzo pasta salad, lobster mac and cheese, lobster roll or 5-ounce lobster tail with waffle fries and coleslaw) and choice of dessert (banana bread ice cream or wild blueberry crisp).
Dinner specials include appetizers ($6-$16) such as loaded lobster chips, lobster Francoise and lobster tempura; and entrees ($18-$37) such as twin tails with au gratin potatoes and asparagus, lobster ravioli topped with sauteed lobster and surf and turf (5-ounce filet mignon and 5-ounce tail).
Apollo Grill is at 85 W. Broad St. Reservations: 610-865-9600.
Twitter @lvrestaurant
610-820-6597
See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog
Relatively benign packaging and vegan food are an appealing combination
France's second-largest city is full of culinary delights, both classic and contemporary
It’s not too late to set yourself up for many healthy years ahead
The red and gold grains are tossed with citrus juice, cumin, and cilantro
Training for an event is an effective way to stick to healthy goals