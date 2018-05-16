Bethlehem offers beer and wine festivals this weekend

If you’re a craft beer aficionado or a wine lover, there’s an event for you in downtown Bethlehem this weekend.

First is the Star Bar Craft Beer Tasting, 6-10 p.m. Friday under a tent at Main and Lehigh streets. You can taste more than 55 craft beers from brewers including Devil’s Backbone, Downeast, Goose Island, Hardball, Krombacher, Lancaster, New Belgium, Rusty Rail, Susquehanna, Troegs, Victory and Yards.

Smoke & Mirrors will perform music and magic.

Tickets: $26.50, advance; $30, door.

The Christmas City Wine Festival will be 1-6 p.m. Saturday in the same location. Sample Pennsylvania wines and meads, including Stonekeep Meadery, Tolinos Winery, Sleepy Cat Urban Winery, Calvaresi Winery and Colony Meadery. Music will be by the Billy Trexler Trio.

Tickets: $16, advance; $20, door.

Food will be available for purchase at both events.

The events raise money for Star of Bethlehem Festival for Kids, designed to celebrate the diversity, culture and spirit of the community and provide fun learning experiences for children in the arts and sciences. The festival is noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the same site (details on Page 14).

Tickets, info: christmascitywinefestival.org.

- Jennifer Sheehan