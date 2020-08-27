FILE PHOTO / THE MORNING CALL
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Bethlehem man tried to set fire to bed where girlfriend, three children slept, police say

August 27, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
FILE PHOTO / THE MORNING CALL

The 20-year-old man is in Northampton County Jail under $250,000 bail.