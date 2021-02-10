file photo The Morning Call
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Bethlehem man set fire to rug at Comfort Suites Hotel, court papers allege

February 10, 2021
From www.mcall.com
By
Sarah M. Wojcik
file photo The Morning Call

The 32-year-old faces charges of arson and risking a catastrophe, according to court documents.