Morning Call file photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Bethlehem man dies of injuries from I-78 crash

April 30, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Daniel Patrick Sheehan
Morning Call file photo

A Bethlehem man injured in a crash on Interstate 78 died Wednesday.