Bethlehem hot dog shop cites ‘ongoing road work’ in closing retail operations

John Lustig is frank when ascribing blame for the upcoming closure of his nearly 3-year-old hot dog shop in north Bethlehem.

“It’s the road construction,” Lustig said while motioning toward construction workers on New and Goepp streets on Tuesday. “Over the past 15 months, I’ve gotten absolutely crushed due to this ongoing road work.”

Lustig, who opened Johnny Lustig’s Frankfurters in early 2016 at 835 N. New St., saw business boom during the first couple years.

Since spring 2017, however, he has battled a “seemingly never-ending amount of road projects,” he said.

Now, he plans to close the retail aspect of Johnnie Lustig’s indefinitely beginning Saturday as it is no longer cost-effective. The business’ wholesale operation — Lustig delivers products to five area restaurants — will continue.

“It’s just been a huge headache — from UGI to the water department to the crews redoing the sidewalks,” Lustig lamented. “There really seems to be no end in sight. If I would’ve known all of this was going to happen, I still would’ve started the business, but not at this location. This location killed me.”

Lustig’s latest annoyances are final restoration work associated with a months-long UGI gas line replacement project in the unit block of East Goepp Street and 800 block of North New Street; and a North New Street repaving project that began Monday and is expected to be completed next week between Raspberry Street and Elizabeth Avenue.

According to UGI media relations manager Joseph Swope, all of UGI’s main replacement work is complete in the area. He wasn’t sure of exactly how long the replacement project on New and Goepp streets took to complete, but he said it lasted a “majority of the summer.”

On Tuesday, Goepp Street was reduced to one lane of travel near the shop.

UGI works with Bethlehem and other municipalities on road reconstruction projects, Swope said.

Municipalities typically notify UGI and other utility companies in advance of their plans so work can be “done in one shot” rather than municipalities paving a road only to have a company tear it up and replace the piping a few years later, he added.

“It’s a long-term improvement project, not only from a safety standpoint, but also from a customer efficiency standpoint,” Swope said. “Most of the time with these projects, you’re replacing a low-pressure line with a more efficient medium-pressure line, which allows customers to use more energy-efficient equipment. So, there are a lot of long-term benefits to the community, but obviously there are some short-term inconveniences.”

According to Michael Alkhal, Bethlehem’s public works director, the city was planning to pave North New Street last year, but UGI had to do upgrades first.

Alkhal expects the repaving work to be complete early next week, “unless it rains constantly the next few days.”

“We’ve been frustrated in getting [UGI] in and out of there as expeditiously and as quickly possible,” Alkhal said. “We deal with them on a weekly basis. We’ve been frustrated by the length of time as well.”

According to Alkhal, UGI encountered utility conflicts and numerous other conditions that “legitimately kept prolonging the duration of work.”

“Overall, I certainly couldn’t disagree it’s been an inconvenience for all and certainly for [Johnny Lustig’s Frankfurters],” Alkhal said. “It’s extremely unfortunate if it had a part in impacting that business.”

Regardless of whether the pavers finish the project next week, Lustig foresees more projects down the line and is giving up on the retail side of his hot dog operation.

“My breakeven point was supposed to be 75-100 retail customers a day, and I’m falling far short of that,” Lustig said. “… At this point, I can’t keep telling myself all of this will be done in another month. I’ve been telling myself that for over a year now. If it’s not New Street, it will be Goepp Street or another road right around here.”

Lustig, who owns the building and lives above the shop, makes and smokes all of the meats on site.

Offerings range from $1.50 hot dogs, with mustard, ketchup, relish, onion, special sauce and sauerkraut to $3 premium sandwiches such as corned beef, pulled pork barbecue and hot ham and cheese.

“I understand all of this work needs to be done, but it’s beyond frustrating,” Lustig said.

Peter Mickolay, owner of the 64-year-old Aykroyd Hardware a block away, also has seen his business take a hit over the past year due to surrounding road work.

“I empathize and really feel bad for John because his block seems to be the epicenter of all the activity, with Goepp Street being just a disaster in recent months,” Mickolay said. “Just when you think they’re done, they’re back. The work is really tough on small businesses because it’s almost like an obstacle course for customers. We constantly have customers saying, ‘You’re never going to believe what it took for me to get to your store.’”

