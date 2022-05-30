The Best Venues in the World Everyone Has to Visit at Least Once

If you’re someone who loves to explore new venues, then you need to add these restaurants, bars and eateries to your bucket list.

From upscale establishments that will make your taste buds sing, to hole-in-the-wall joints that serve up some of the best grub around, these spots are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

So, what are you waiting for?

Start planning your culinary adventure today!

1. The Rock – Zanzibar

If you’re looking for a tropical getaway, look no further than Zanzibar.

This island off the coast of Tanzania is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, not to mention plenty of exotic wildlife and the food is also incredible.

And don’t forget to check out The Rock – a restaurant that if the tide is in you have to get a boat. It’s a once in a lifetime experience when you visit.

A must-visit restaurant for sure.

2. The Mitre – Pub in Richmond

Richmond is a district in London that’s home to plenty of restaurants and pubs.

If you’re looking for a great pizza restaurant, The Mitre is definitely worth checking out.

This pub offers a wide variety of pizzas that will definitely satisfy your cravings.

Whether you’re stopping by for a quick bite or staying for a while, The Mitre is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some good food and drinks.

3. Vins – Restaurant in Islington London

Islington is a vibrant and diverse area located in North London.

There are plenty of fun things to do, places to eat, and sights to see.

One such place that is definitely worth visiting is Vins restaurant.

This charming establishment serves up delicious European cuisine and offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner for two or an enjoyable evening out with friends, Vins Restaurant is the perfect spot!

4. The Continental Club – Nightclub in Oakland, California

If you’re looking for a fun, funky place to listen to music and dance in Oakland, California, then the Continental Club is definitely worth checking out.

This fun club features live music almost every night of the week, with an eclectic mix of performers that range from jazz and blues musicians to rock bands.

You can also expect a lively crowd at the Continental Club – perfect for dancing the night away!

5. Tia Maria Brazilian Bar & Restaurant – Bar in Vauxhall London

If you’re looking for a little taste of Brazil in London, Tia Maria is the place to go.

This Brazilian bar and restaurant offers up some of the most delicious food and drinks you’ll ever have the pleasure of tasting.

From starters to desserts, Tia Maria has everything you need to make your night special.

Whether you’re coming by yourself or with a group, Tia Maria is the perfect spot for an evening out.

So what are you waiting for?

Check out their menu and book your table today!

6. Quay Restaurant – Restaurant in Sydney

If you’re looking for a delicious and unique dining experience while in Sydney, be sure to check out Quay Restaurant.

This acclaimed eatery is known for its innovative dishes that incorporate local produce and flavors.

Whether you’re a fan of seafood or not, Quay Restaurant is definitely worth a visit!

7. Fleet Street Press – Coffee Shop in London

Are you looking for an interesting cafe to visit in London?

Press Coffee Shop is definitely worth your time!

The coffee is delicious, and the atmosphere is really cool.

It’s a great place to relax and catch up on work or just hang out with friends.

They also have a really good selection of pastries and snacks.

If you’re ever in the area, be sure to stop by!

8. Naeum – Restaurant in Singapore

Are you looking for a delicious and unique dining experience in Singapore?

Then you should check out Naeum restaurant!

This spot offers up a variety of Korean and Japanese dishes that will tantalize your taste buds.

Plus, the atmosphere is really fun and festive, so it’s a great place to enjoy a meal with friends or family.

This restaurant should definitely be added to your list of must-try eateries in Singapore!

So, what are you waiting for?

See how many of these venues and restaurants you can add to your visited list.

Also don’t forget to check-in on Bloc to earn rewards when you visit as well. Every single venue in the world is on Bloc, so you can check-in anywhere at any time!

