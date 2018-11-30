At The Daily Meal, our motto is pretty simple: “All things food and drink.” We live for good food and fine beverages, and throughout the year we spend a solid portion of our free time exploring new restaurants and bars, cooking up crazy new concoctions at home and wandering around the globe trying to find just that perfect bite of food. The end of the year brings with it some level of reflection. It’s unavoidable. And for our staff, that means reflecting on the best things we ate and drank.

The Best Things We Ate and Drank in 2018

By the “best things we ate and drank,” we don’t just mean fancy dinners at Michelin-starred restaurants, though those are always wonderful experiences. The best meals and beverages for most of us were those simple things, shared with loved ones and tied to particular places and times in our life. A leftover slice of vanilla birthday cake eaten with friends the morning after you turn 30, a gooey queso dip at a theme park as you watch the fireworks with your husband and a plain slice of pizza after a long week at work all made the cut for our best food and drink of 2018, even though none of is was particularly fancy.

From calamari in the streets of Italy to hot cocoa in New York and every meal everywhere in between, The Daily Meal presents the very best things we ate and drank in 2018.