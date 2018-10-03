Best taco in the state lies in this North Side neighborhood...

Taco Tuesday is over. Bring on National Taco Day.

Thursday’s event will bring with it deals and specials from restaurants and eateries across the country to celebrate.

But if you’re going to go for the best taco game in town, you may want to stop by L’Patron in Logan Square. According to Orbitz, the locally-based online travel agency, this taco spot is the best in the state of Illinois.

The firm compiled a list of the best locales in honor of National Taco Day by reaching out to its travel experts (based on input from 100 global travel writers and reviews) for a state-by-state list of the best of the best and where to get them.

Per the site’s recommendation, L’Patron “beautifully straddles the line between authentic corner joint and innovative modern flavor combos.”

FYI: The carne asada taco gets a hat tip.

Do you think Orbitz chose wisely?

drockett@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @DarcelTribune

Related: Chicago's best steak tacos come from wood fires, not the griddle »

Related: Nick recommends: 55 tacos worth hunting down »

Map: Where to find 35 of Chicago's best tacos »