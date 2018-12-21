Best places to shop for artisan cheese in Chicago for your holiday party

Whether you're putting together a cheese board for a holiday gathering or you're just really into cheese, a number of Chicago and suburban shops, delis and supermarkets - big and small - sell artisan, handmade cheeses. Here are a few to visit, with suggested cheeses from each:

Potash Markets

This three-store chain has a mix of European imports as well as American artisan cheeses in a wide range of styles. Whole wheels are broken down into smaller pieces that are ready to go, or you can get the full cheese shop experience at the counter. David Phillips, cheese department manager, has also developed a sharp focus on cheddars and Spanish cheeses. Don't miss the seasonal cheeses in its fridges.

Why you should visit: "We try to be a small alternative to big-box grocery stores with a little more personal touch. If somebody asks for an item, we'll try to get it," Phillips said.

Try: Bleu Mont Dairy Bandaged Cheddar ($35.99/pound), Jasper Hill Farm Harbison, soft-ripened with a bloomy rind ($24.99/each); Upland Cheese Rush Creek Reserve, soft-ripened cheese wrapped in spruce ($33/each); Dorothy's Comeback Cow, soft-ripened cheese ($9.99/each)

Various locations, 875 N. State St., 312-266-4200, potashmarkets.com

Gene's Sausage Shop & Delicatessen

The majority of the products at this family-owned grocery store are European, so it makes sense that the cheese it carries follows suit. Although the Lincoln Square store carries more than 250 individual kinds of cheese, from classic European to American artisanal to local, only about half are out for sale at any given time. Yolanda Luszcz, co-owner, said she believes it's important that cheese is affordable.

Why you should visit: "What's interesting is for a small-sized or medium-sized grocery store, we carry a large amount of cheeses," Luszcz said. "I believe our price point is very competitive, and we offer a wide range."

Try: Deer Creek The Doe, bandaged-wrapped cheddar marbled with Madagascar bourbon vanilla bean (Wisconsin, $11.99/pound); Alp Blossom, alpine cheese with a rind of dried and pressed herbs and flowers (Austria, $20.99/pound); Bond-Ost, semi-soft yellow cheese brine-cured and dotted with caraway seeds (Sweden, $9.99/18-ounce half wheel); Quark, soft cheese similar to a fromage blanc used for baking (Germany, $5.99/16-ounce tub)

4750 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-728-7243, genessausage.com

City Fresh Market

In addition to French, Italian, English and Spanish cheeses, you'll find a number of cheeses specific to Bulgaria, Lithuania, Bosnia and Serbia. Dmitra Kovacevic, manager, said that because there's a sizable Eastern European population where the grocery is located, you'll find saganaki, feta, smoked Gouda and cheeses needed in regional dishes like Serbian pita, or burek. City Fresh Market also recently added graze boards and meza, a Balkan version of a charcuterie board.

Why you should visit: "Compared to other stores, you can come in and find what you need within seconds, whereas in other stores, you have to make so many laps to find what you're looking for," Kovacevic said. "A lot of what we have, you can't find it anywhere else. We cater to different people."

Try: Don Juan Don Wine, goat cheese soaked in red wine (Spain, $15.99/pound); Le Gruyere (Switzerland, $17.99); Kashkaval, firm ripened sheep's cheese (Bulgaria, $8.99/pound);

3201 W. Devon Ave., 773-681-8600, cityfreshmarket.com

Mariano's

This Midwest grocery store chain showcases artisan cheese and has trained staff to educate customers and guide selections. Stores offer ready-made cheese boards with dried fruits and other accouterments, as well as many cheese-focused events, said Mariah Colbert, division cheese specialist. You can't beat walking around a grocery store tasting cheese with a glass of wine.

Why you should visit: "Hands-down, before we even get to cost, taste always wins and flavor always wins," Colbert said.

Try: Columbia Cheese Gruyere 1655, aged raw cow's milk (Switzerland, $19.99); Ambrosi Parmigiano Reggiano White Gold, 24-month aged (Italy, $13.99/pound)

Various locations, including 333 E. Benton Place, 312-228-1349, marianos.com

Publican Quality Meats

Don't be fooled by the name: You shouldn't miss the cheese at Publican Quality Meats. Cheese boards here come in one- to three-piece selections. Eric Wilson, butcher supervisor, said he likes to choose cheeses from small operations that have a story. While the shop likes to support local cheesemakers, it also imports a number of cheeses. Some are available year-round, while others are seasonal. And of course, cheeses pair with the shop's meats.

Why you should visit: "I try to have some smaller formats, some hard, some soft, some funky, some mild, some imported, some domestic," Wilson said. "I really just try to cover all my bases to be able to pair with anything. Especially raw versus pasteurized. We get a lot of pregnant folks in here who have to have the pasteurized, and then some people who are really, really hell-bent on raw and everything that's more natural."

Try: Ubriaco Pinot Rosé semi-firm, slightly aged cheese washed in a pinot grigio rosé and rubbed and topped with rose petals (Italy, $31/pound); Upland Creamery Pleasant Ridge Reserve, aged raw cow's milk cheese (Wisconsin, $34/pound); Fromagerie Lancet Delice de Bourgogne, triple cream cheese (France, $25/pound); Tulip Tree Creamery Trillium, triple cream cheese inspired by French Brie and Camembert (Indiana, $27/each)

825 W. Fulton Market, 312-445-8977, publicanqualitymeats.com

Eataly

This Italian specialty store and restaurant carries at least one cheese from every region of Italy - making up about 65 percent of its inventory - along with a small selection of domestic, small-batch cheese. In addition to cheese boards, gift boxes, catering and tasting events, Eataly also makes mozzarella in-house. Yahn Van de Walle, Eataly Chicago cheese expert, said the counter is staffed by three to four people at all times who are trained to help set up pairings and select cheeses.

Why you should visit: "We have a presence in Europe where these items are coming from, so we don't have to worry as much as a lot of other retailers about the quality of the imports that we're getting," Van de Walle said. "These are products that are being purchased by real Italians in Europe and they're road tested."

Try: Parmigiano Reggiano Solo Bruna (Emilia-Romagna, Italy, $27.90/pound); Bleu Mont Dairy Bandaged Cheddar, or English-style cheddar (Wisconsin, $31.90/pound); Jacobs & Brichford Ameribella, farmstead cheese with a washed rind (Indiana, $26.90); Pecorino Monte Sibillini, with a natural rind that is sometimes wrapped in vegetation (Marche, Italy, $24.90/pound);

43 E. Ohio St., 312-521-8700, eataly.com

Olivia's Market

The cheese case at the back of this neighborhood market is small, but don't let that fool you: Joan Polkinghorne has selected a wide variety of cheeses, including Goudas, Australian cream cheeses, Alpine, goat, cheddar and more. Because space is limited, she typically only gets small wheels of cheese, and those are broken down into smaller nuggets. Polkinghorne often asks her dedicated Bucktown customers for input on what cheeses they'd like to see stocked.

Why you should visit: "I have a lot more leeway compared to a big chain, and that helps me bring in stuff that maybe they can't do," Polkinghorne said. "We really try to stay in touch with the neighborhood. We promote service first, and we have a ton of specialty items."

Try: Kenny's Kentucky Moon, triple-cream Swiss-style cheese (Kentucky, $20.89/pound); Abala Tierno, organic sheep's milk cheese with an edible honey and rosemary rind (Spain, $28.99/pound); Thomas Hoe Stevenson Aged Blue Stilton (England, $18.99/pound); Coeur De Chevre Creme de Marron (France, $4.99)

2014 W. Wabansia Ave., 773-227-4220, oliviasmarket.com

Caputo Cheese Market

Every cheese that this shop carries has been tasted by Natale Caputo, president of Caputo Cheese. The market specializes in Italian cheeses, but also carries domestic and international cheeses. It also produces its own line of fresh cheese.

Why you should visit: "We have staff who have been with us for years. Staff that is passionate about the cheese industry and about bringing the best customer service to our guests," wrote Agela Abdullah, marketing coordinator, in an email. "Today's cheese consumer doesn't just want a place to buy their favorite cheeses; they want to have a great experience doing it, and we provide that."

Try: Monte Caputo, semi-hard cheese (Italy, $9.99); Nodini, fresh mozzarella that is hand-formed into knots (Melrose Park, $6.99); burrata, a purse of fresh mozzarella around house-made stracciatella (Melrose Park, $11.99/12-ounce container)

1931 N. 15th Ave., Melrose Park, 708-450-0469, caputocheesemarket.com

Whole Foods Market

This organic-food-focused grocer selects a wide variety of Old World traditional cheeses, as well as domestic cheeses. While there can be variance from store to store, you can find the majority of its most popular cheeses nationally, including the cheeses featured in the current promotion, 12 Days of Cheese. Kain Marzalado, cheese specialist and buyer for Whole Foods Market DePaul, said the Chicago stores also like to focus on Midwest cheeses.

Why you should visit: "We really pride ourselves in being part of the local community we serve," Marzalado wrote in an email. "My store (DePaul location) hosts a weekly wine and cheese pairing event. It's every Friday night and we typically draw close to 200 guests. ... I produce over 1,000 cheese bites every week!"

Try: Herve Mons Camembert (France, $9.99/each); Rogue Creamery Organic Enraptured Blue Cheese (Oregon, $36.99/pound)

Various locations, including 959 W. Fullerton Ave., 773-868-5200, wholefoodsmarket.com

Cremeria La Ordena Mexican

This family-owned creamery focuses on Mexican products and carries 12 different kinds of Mexican cheeses and cremas, both imported and domestic. If you're not sure what you're buying, you can taste the different cheeses and talk to the shop owners before buying. You'll also find other Mexican specialty products at this three-location shop, including sweets.

Why you should visit: "I love our cheese, and our customers love our cheese too," said Katia Herrera, an employee at the shop. "People come for the cheese, but they can also get a little bit of everything here."

Try: Xincho, chile-rubbed cheese (Mexico, $8.99/pound); queso oaxaca($8.99-$10.99/pound); queso adobera, soft cheese ($7.99/pound)

Various locations, including 5954 S. Pulaski Road, 773-284-8300, facebook.com/cremerialaordena

Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine

Not only does Pastoral offer an engaging and educational experience with its cheesemongers, it also has incredible selection, from traditional Old World cheeses to innovative American cheeses. Lydia Burns, senior manager of procurement at Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine, said the shop has great relationships with each of the cheese producers, which helps ensure the shop gets unique cheeses in the best shape possible.

Why you should visit: "We will always cut you a piece of cheese fresh from the wheel and ensure you can taste everything at the counter and leave with exactly what you want," Burns wrote in an email. "To me this is the old school cheese shop experience that I hope everyone gets to experience at least once - even if you prefer to shop online!"

Try: La Marotte, sheep tomme (France, $28.99/pound); Wrangeback, a cross between a cheddar and an Alpine (Sweden, $30.99/pound); Black Betty, extra-aged goat Gouda (Holland, $34.99/pound); Chiriboga Blue (Bavaria, $30.99/pound)

Various locations, including 53 E. Lake St., 312-658-1250, pastoralartisan.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

You're doing it wrong: How to slice cheeses like a pro for your holiday parties »

Craving: Cheese - our monthlong quest for Chicago's best cheese dishes, pairings, plates and more »

How to build a cheese board to suit any budget this holiday season »