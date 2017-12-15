The best meal of 2017 – Chicago-area chefs describe their favorite bites

What was the best thing you ate in a Chicago-area restaurant this year? We asked 60 chefs, restaurant owners and other food professionals that same question, and here is what they told us. Every year, several restaurants receive multiple nods, and this year, Smyth restaurant in Chicago is one of string of eateries that snagged raves from several people. From grab-and-go hand pies to fancy plates of licorice-cured egg yolk and more, this year's choices run the gamut of cuisine types, price levels and fanciness.

Jack Weiss, President/Owner Coco Pazzo Restaurants in Chicago

Best meal: Whole chicken and chamomile

Restaurant: Roister, 951 W. Fulton Market, www.RoisterRestaurant.com

The skinny: We sampled so many dishes where the flavors popped, but if I had to choose one it would be the whole chicken and chamomile-braised, poached and fried with sunchokes. The chicken thighs were soaked in buttermilk, breaded and crispy fried, confit legs in salad and sous vide and seared breasts. The atmosphere was fun, cocktails very good and the food very imaginative, but the quality of the birds, detailed prep and various cooking techniques were all executed to perfection.

Jeff Shapiro, Owner, Real Urban Barbecue in Highland Park, Vernon Hills and Oak Brook

Best meal: Bone-in ribeye

Restaurant: Gene & Georgetti, 500 N. Franklin St., www.GeneAndGeorgetti.com

The skinny: With the red wine reduction, cooked medium, tastes like perfection with rich marbling, full flavor; paired with a nice glass of cab. Sometimes the most memorable meal truly is simple and classic.

Margarita Challenger, Executive Chef/Owner, Guanajuato in Glencoe

Best Meal: Milan pesto panini

Restaurant: Dolce Ristorante Italiano, 4204 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, www.Dolce-Caffe.com

The skinny: Best sandwich I've had all year. The flavor of the pesto is tremendous and combined with arugula, chicken and mozzarella on fresh ciabatta makes it perfect. It's a small shop in an out-of-the-way shopping plaza but well worth the search.

Bolla Loza, Executive Chef, Tuscany in Wheeling

Best Meal: Short rib bolognese

Restaurant: RPM Italian, 52 W. Illinois St., Chicago, www.RPMRestaurants.com

The skinny: Very tender, tasty hand-cut pappardelle with bolognese that was not overwhelming the overall flavor with a little touch of rosemary. Perfect balance. Perfectly rich in flavor. Pappardelle was cooked to perfection.

Ellen King, Co-Owner/Head Baker, Hewn in Evanston

Best meal: Pork cheek tortellini

Restaurant: Monteverde, 1020 W. Madison St., Chicago, www.MonteverdeChicago.com

The skinny: It was a cold night and I didn't feel like eating out - but as soon as I walked into Monteverde, I felt a sense of calm come over me. It could have been the amazing smells wafting in the air, or the fact that I could sit and watch my pasta being made, but I instantly felt at home. We ordered more than we should have and everything was amazing. If I had to pick one dish, it was the pork cheek tortellini. The broth was perfectly balanced and then the server added the Lambrusco and I entered a new realm of taste. The tortellini was perfection.

Eusevio Garcia, Chef, Mesa Urbana in Northbrook

Best meal: Beef skewers

Restaurant: Flight Wine Bar, 1820 Tower Road, Glenview, www.FlightWineBar.com

The skinny: Four tender beef skewers, with a pomegranate marinade - served with a veggie crunch salad. One of my favorite drinks there is the Moscow mule.

Rodrick Markus, Master Tea Blender/Owner, Rare Tea Cellar in Chicago

Best meal: Caviar course

Restaurant: Oriole, 661 W. Walnut St., Chicago, www.OrioleChicago.com

The skinny: The amount of effort and passion that it took to pull off the course is incredible. Everything from the blini to all the accouterments was homemade fresh that day, and it forced me to pause and think twice about what really elevates cuisine. The flavors were concentrated and the texture and chop of everything was perfection. Absolutely humbled by the love that went into the course.

Yolanda Luszcz, Co-Owner, Gene's Sausage Shop in Chicago

Best meal: Vietnamese chicken rice soup (with noodles, instead of rice)

Restaurant: Star of Siam, 11 E. Illinois St., Chicago, www.StarOfSiamChicago.com

The skinny: The homemade broth is so delicious with essence of cilantro, celery, green onion and sesame oil - perfect for Chicago cold days. I love to add a bit of vinegar with jalapenos and fresh chili paste for spice. It's especially nostalgic for me as I used to eat this for lunch almost daily when working in the (former) Chicago Reader building, where Star of Siam is located.

Jaime Laurita, Chef and Lifestyle Curator in Chicago

Best meal: Friend burrito

Restaurant: En Hakkore Bibimbap and Taco in Chicago

The skinny: I go to this place on Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park all the time. I have to say I always love it. I never have to wait and it's like a best kept secret. I guess until now. It's Asian fusion. It's called En Hakkore. There's another one in Bucktown, on Damen. Everything is always so fresh and delicious. I love the sushi burritos and tacos. But my favorite meal is the 'friend burrito': marinade of yuzu soy, raw tuna and salmon, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, guacamole, pickled radish, egg and soy-glazed sauce. I also have the bulgogi fries on the side (seasoned hot fries with bulgogi, green onions, chili mayo and onion maple cream sauce).

Rick Bayless - Chef/Owner, Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Xoco, Lena Brava, Cruz Blanca, Fonda Frontera in Chicago

Best meal: Berkshire pork with kimchi

Restaurant: Oriole, 661 W. Walnut St., www.OrioleChicago.com

The skinny: Rich from luscious pork and tangy with kimchi, this dish just made us swoon. It was just one of several stunners at Oriole, which my wife, Deann, and I visited this summer for our anniversary.

Mark Grosz, Chef/Owner, Oceanique in Evanston

Best meal: Caviar and toast

Restaurant: Cherry Circle Room, 12 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, www.LSdatcaa.com/cherry-circle-room

The skinny: Osetra caviar. Scrambled eggs with runny yolk. Traditional accompaniments. Luxurious, decadent and comforting all at the same time. If you really want to splurge, they will add white truffles, too.

Gale Gand, Pastry Chef / Partner, Tru, maker of Gale's Root Beer

Best meal: Handmade empanadas

Restaurant: Cafe Tola, 3612 Southport, Chicago, www.CafeTola.com

The skinny: It's a little hole-in-the-wall of a place handmaking empanadas all day long so they are hot when you order them from the pick-up counter. They have interesting beverages, too including horchata. Favorite flavors include chicken salsa verde, green spicy pork, steak and potato, egg, red spicy pork, spinach and ricotta, ropa vieja, shall I go on? It's very affordable - $4 per empanada - so I suggest going with a friend who likes to share and taste.

Dewy Sepsirisook, Chef de Cuisine, NaKorn in Evanston

Best meal: Short ribs

Restaurant: Gather, 4539 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, www.GatherChicago.com

The skinny: My whole dining experience at Gather was wonderful from the first minute to the last. Everything is done right - from the foods to the drinks to the service. My short rib entree was perfectly executed - flavorful and tender - and beautifully plated. Everything on the plate worked together. This dish makes me want more.

Nicole Pederson, Chef/Partner, Found Kitchen and The Barn in Evanston

Best meal: Crispy spinach paneer and Kerala beef brisket congee

Restaurant: Bombay Breakdown "pop-up restaurant" at the Long Room, 1612 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, www.LongRoomChicago.com

The skinny: My boyfriend and I always go to this monthly pop-up at the Long Room and we love it! There was one meal in the past summer that really sticks out: crispy paneer and Kerala beef brisket congee - wow, were we blown away. The paneer was such an unusual take on saag paneer: the spinach was laid out on a plate and torched till the edges where crisp, they fried the paneer like cheese curds and put them on top with fried onions, masala and flowers. The Kerala beef congee was creamy rice topped with crispy short rib, onions, pickled peppers and cilantro.

Frank Sanchez, Executive Chef, Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago

Best meal: Queso fundito, silky potatoes, chorizo, salsa verde

Restaurant: Dos Urban Cantina, 2829 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago www.DosUrbanCantina.com

The skinny: Well, Dos Urban had been on my short list of Chicago restaurants for a long time and my fiance and I finally had the chance to go. Being from southern Arizona, Mexican food is a huge part of my life. Dos Urban delivered on food that made me miss home and made me want to come back every day to feel that again. Beautiful ingredients presented in Mexican flavors made for the most memorable meal of 2017.

Nick Gangas, Managing Partner, Steak + Vine in La Grange

Best meal: Tasting menu, brioche doughnut with aged beef au jus

Restaurant: Smyth, 177 N. Ada St., www.SmythAndTheLoyalist.com

The skinny: I met wine collectors from around the country to pull some corks and enjoy the company. While the wine was outstanding, the food was truly amazing. The brioche doughnut with aged beef au jus was out of this world. The doughnut was cooked perfectly - very moist and light. Then the savory beefiness took it to another level.

Art and Chelsea Jackson, Co-Chefs/Owners, Pleasant House Pub in Chicago

Best meal: Jerk chicken with rice, peas and sweet plantains

The restaurant: Mr. Brown's Lounge, 2301 W. Chicago Ave. and 81 E. Wacker Place, Chicago, www.MrBrownsLounge.com

The skinny: When we passed by Mr. Brown's downtown location on a freezing night last February, nothing sounded better than an island-style warm-up. It was our first time there, and the jerk chicken was so good that we checked out the west side location and have been back several times since then. This incredibly succulent jerk chicken is spicy and perfectly smoked with allspice over charcoal - the real deal. We love Caribbean cooking, and this is our taste of the islands in Chicago.

Jimmy Bannos, Owner, Heaven on Seven in Chicago and Naperville

Best meal: Dover sole

The restaurant: Ocean Cut Chicago, 20 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, www.OceanCutChicago.com

The skinny: The flavor and texture of the Dover sole was superb. It was pan-roasted and served with brown butter and lemon. Perfectly balanced flavors and flawless preparation ... that brown butter sauce ... so good!

Sarah Grueneberg, Chef/Partner, Monteverde restaurant and Pastificio in Chicago

Best meal: Beet flatbread and other dishes

Restaurant: Somerset at the Viceroy Chicago, 1118 N. State St., Chicago, www.ViceroyHotelsAndResorts.com/en/chicago/dining_and_nightlife/somerset

The skinny: I love the beet flatbread that Chef Lee Wolen is offering at Somerset. The flatbread is tender, warm and delicious and is perfect for the smokiness of the beets and the creamy smoked gouda. The dish is delicious. The duck and venison dishes were standouts too as well as the vegetable flatbread, which was hot, cheesy, crispy and tender - everything you want in a flatbread.

Richard Meierdirks, Executive Chef, McGonigal's Pub in Barrington

Best meal: Okonomiyaki

Restaurant: Little Goat Diner, 20 W. Randolph St., Chicago, www.LittleGoatChicago.com

The skinny: Pork belly served over a Napa cabbage pancake and over-easy egg with unagi soy glaze and bonito flakes. Every time I eat at one of Stephanie Izard's restaurants is a revelation. I still tell people about the 'pig face' at Girl and The Goat, and I have on my bucket list to recreate the foie gras creme brulee at Scylla, her first restaurant before 'Top Chef.'

Debbie and Carlos Nieto, Co-Owners, The Happ Inn Bar and Grill in Northfield and Cafe Central in Highland Park

Best meal: Pheasant

Restaurant: Everest, 440 S. LaSalle St., 40th Floor, Chicago, www.EverestRestaurant.com

The skinny: Omg. Spectacular! Without question, the finest meal. The entire meal was perfection - from beginning to end. Amazing! The quality of food and service was impeccable. The pheasant entree was very creative and was beyond delicious! Fine dining should definitely make a return sooner rather than later. This style of dining is still alive at Everest. Can't wait to return!

Michael Elliott, Chef, Hearth Restaurant in Evanston

Best meal: Tomato salad with peaches and stracciatella

Restaurant: Gather, 4539 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, www.GatherChicago.com

The skinny: I took one of my cooks to a meal at one of my favorite neighborhood restaurants. The tomato salad with peaches and stracciatella was the first thing they dropped on the table of an awesome meal. It was that time of year when local peaches and tomatoes are at their most perfect. They were simply sliced and dressed, and served with really amazingly creamy stracciatella, which is essentially all the things you love about burrata without the outer shell of holding it in. They then paired a little black sesame with it just for a little bit of that nuttiness and texture. It was quintessential summer food. Real classic food, done really well, with a small twist, and a respect for the ingredients and farmers' work that went in to it. Exactly what you want from summer produce.

Bret Bohning, Executive Chef, Fourteensixteen in La Grange

Best meal: Fried chicken and churro waffles

Restaurant: MAD Social, 1140 W. Madison St., Chicago, www.MADSocialChicago.com

The skinny: Rarely when I order waffles is the actual waffle a secondary component, but in this case, the fried chicken is what blew me away. Flaky, buttery chicken thighs double-dredged and lightly fried. Add to that the fact that the waffles have a churro-style batter to them, and then this dish becomes a no-brainer for brunch. There's also nothing wrong with drenching the entire thing in Vermont maple syrup. I call that nirvana.

Giuseppe Tentori, Executive Chef/Partner, GT Prime, GT Fish & Oyster in Chicago

Best meal: Dungeness crab and foie gras with scrambled kani miso

Restaurant: Smyth, 177 N. Ada St., www.SmythAndTheLoyalist.com

The Skinny: The Dungeness crab and foie gras with scrambled kani miso is interesting because of the many layers of crab flavor and texture. The kani miso of tamale, roe and egg is really good. The salt-poached foie gras is silky and almost takes the place of drawn butter that is traditionally served with steamed crabs. Kelp chips add another layer of texture and give the dish a balanced bit of brininess.

Stephanie Izard, Executive Chef/Partner, Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat in Chicago

Best meal: Avocado salad with Brussels sprouts, tomatillo, Cotija and quinoa

Restaurant: Quiote, 2456 N. California Ave., Chicago, www.QuioteChicago.com

The skinny: I just really loved this dish when dining at Quiote - the texture and crunch - so delicious!

Jimmy Papadopoulos, Executive Chef/Partner, Bellemore in Chicago

Best meal: Asparagus and sweet peas

Restaurant: Smyth, 177 N. Ada St., www.SmythAndTheLoyalist.com

The skinny: My wife and I went to Smyth to celebrate our anniversary in May, and everything about the restaurant was so fluid - uniquely soulful and literally, unlike anything else in the city. One of our first courses was a deceptively simple dish of asparagus and sweet peas. It was a bowl of sugary sweet peas, straight from their farm - lightly seasoned with maybe a bit of (lilac oil?). Nonetheless, beneath the blanket of peas was this dark, super-concentrated paste of grilled asparagus and a spoonful of fresh cheese. I have never thought of cooking asparagus like this, let alone a dish this beautifully simple and complex. Normally when spring is here, everyone is blanching, shaving or maybe grilling - but just the lens that they look at food through is truly inspiring and unique - and above all, delicious - not to mention that the Dungeness crab and foie gras and the licorice-cured egg yolk with whipped yogurt are two of the most pure examples of why both John and Karen Shields are some of the most brilliant-minded chefs cooking today.

Mark Hellyar, Executive Chef/Partner, Momotaro in Chicago

Best meal: Farm chicken (half chicken with summer sausage and frites)

Restaurant: The Publican, 837 W Fulton Market, Chicago, www.ThePublicanRestaurant.com

The skinny: The farm chicken is one of the best chicken dishes since it is shareable and everyone loves it. The chicken is wood-smoked and served on fries with summer sausage. It's delicious.

Massimo Salatino, Corporate Chef, Francesca's Restaurant Group

Best meal: Gnocchi with browned sage butter and Parmigiano

Restaurant: A Tavola, 2148 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, www.ATavolaChi.com

The skinny: The best pillow-soft gnocchi ever ... melted in my mouth and only in a very simple brown butter, sage and Parmigiano sauce. So simple, but so great. Anyone should try this place, it's truly a hidden gem! My friend, A Tavola Chef Dan Bocik, is a great, humble chef - extremely talented and he serves some of the best Italian food in the city! He has a very small menu, but every dish created is served to perfection. I took my wife out for celebrating our anniversary and we sat in the garden patio - so pretty and romantic. Chef Dan is well-known for his special gnocchi, so I had to try it.

Michael Lachowicz - Chef/Proprietor, George Trois and Restaurant Michael in Winnetka

Best meal: Cheese course (11-course tasting menu)

Restaurant: Schwa, 466 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, www.SchwaRestaurant.com

The skinny: I took two members of our staff - Sergio Angel and Alfredo Gonzalez - for dinner as a thank you and to celebrate our four-star review of George Trois by (Chicago Tribune restaurant critic) Phil Vettel in late May 2017. I had never been to Schwa and had only heard great things about Chef Michael's cuisine. He did not disappoint. The cheese course was a Morbier cheesecake with a sweet graham cracker crust. It was the perfect balance of sweet and savory and they even re-created the classic signature layer of ash between layers of the Morbier cheese mousse. Delicious and clever, but not cute to the point of sacrificing the integrity of the course. Spot on! Course after course delivered cutting-edge, beautiful and delicious dishes.

David Bacso, Creative Director, Kuma's Corner in Chicago

Best meal: Tenderloin steak tartare and ricotta gnocchi

Restaurant: Maude's Liquor Bar, 840 W. Randolph St., www.MaudesLiquorBar.com

The skinny: The best tartare I've ever had - accompanied with a flavorful gnocchi dish and a couple whiskey smashes from Maude's is a nice memory.

Vince Di Battista, Chef, Campagnola and Union Pizzeria in Evanston

Best meal: Beef Wellington for two

Restaurant: Swift and Sons, 1000 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, www.SwiftAndSonsChicago.com

The skinny: My favorite meal was my birthday meal in June at Swift and Sons, and the star of the meal was the beef Wellington for two - lovely, old-school preparation that you don't see often anymore. Beef tenderloin baked inside of puff pastry with foie gras spinach and mushroom. It is carved and plated table side with Bordelaise sauce poured over it. We had the Caesar salad and burrata and tomato salad as well. A martini from the bar and it makes for a contemporary spin on a vintage-inspired steakhouse."

Jeff Lutzow, Executive Chef, Pizzeria Bebu in Chicago

Best meal: Uovo raviolo and steak tartare

Restaurant: Gather, 4539 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, www.GatherChicago.com

The skinny: The uovo raviolo and steak tartare was outstanding because of the above-and-beyond service Gather offers and the overall quality of the food. The steak tartare and raviolo are both made in-house and prepared perfectly. It's a restaurant I always feel comfortable at, and the service is personable and quick. It's also hands-down the best steak tartare I've ever had, it's so simple yet so unbelievably delicious. The steak tartare comes with its own individual loaf of brioche!

Sean Hofherr, Master Butcher/Owner of Hofherr Meat Co. in Northfield

Best meal: Collaboration dinner by Trevor Teich (Claudia) and Jake Bickelhaupt

Restaurant: Claudia Restaurant, 327 N. Bell Ave., Chicago, www.ClaudiaRestaurant.com; Jake Bickelhaupt, www.KonroChicago.com

The skinny: Everything from the setting (a small intimate dining space located in an industrial area in West Town), to the food (a 13-course tasting menu consisting of amazing ingredients celebrating the peak of summer (sweet pea panna cotta, heirloom tomato gelee) to the more exotic (tuna belly tartare with snail eggs, and tonburi, which is referred to as 'land caviar') - every time the chefs would introduce a dish, my jaw would hit the floor, and that was before I had even dug in. I have helped work the line with Chef Teich at a number of his pop-ups and he extended a personal invitation to my fiancee to celebrate our engagement. The entire experience blew my mind. Nothing I ate in 2017 even comes close.

Joshua Mutchnick, Executive Chef, Longman and Eagle in Chicago

Best meal: Beef bone broth with Vietnamese coriander

Restaurant: Oriole, 661 W. Walnut St., Chicago, www.OrioleChicago.com

The skinny: "While celebrating my birthday at Oriole, I had the beef bone broth with Vietnamese coriander. Just a broth to the naked eye ... upon tasting it, it is obvious that that there is so much technique and love behind this dish. It was rich and clean, and will stay with me for a long time.

James Capannari, Owner, Capannari Ice Cream and Catering in Mount Prospect

Best Meal: Duck fried rice, char siu bao (steamed barbecue pork buns)

Restaurant: Duck Duck Goat, 857 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, www.DuckDuckGoatChicago.com

The Skinny: First time there and picked these two by chance. They were so good. It was a tie - they were that good. The fried rice was just awesome; it had a real smokiness to it and the small duck eggs and duck were perfectly cooked. The steamed barbecued pork buns were just the most unbelievable little light pillows of deliciousness you will ever eat. We ended up ordering more of both. Just a night out with friends I hadn't been out with in a long time. Lots of fun, highly recommend.

Katsuji Tanabe, Executive Chef, Barrio in Chicago

Best Meal: Whipped Brandade

Restaurant: avec, 615 W. Randolph St., Chicago, www.avecRestaurant.com

The skinny: Every time I go to avec, I always want to get something else but I end up getting the same dish, Chef Perry Hendrix's whipped Brandade, it reminds me my Christmas Bacalao dish. It's so comforting and after a long day of working it helps me to wind down with a cold beer. The Brandade itself is a dish made out of salted dry cod, potatoes, garlic and olive oil and mixed together to create this type of warm dip and served with a side of garlic bread. The one thing that I do every time is I ask them to remove the black pepper from the dish. But, overall, it is one of my favorite dishes in Chicago.

Fabio Viviani, Executive Chef/Partner, DineAmic Group in Chicago

Best meal: Dry-aged bone-in Kansas City strip

Restaurant: Prime and Provisions, 222 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, www.PrimeAndProvisions.com

The skinny: Nobody in Chicago knows how to cook a steak better than Executive Chef Joseph Rizza of Prime and Provisions. Whenever I am in the city and craving a steak, I know if I head to Prime and Provisions I will get a delicious cut of meat that is cooked to my liking. Plus, Chef Rizza keeps the flavoring simple by only adding salt and pepper and it works! Hands down, the best steakhouse in Chicago.

John Hogan, Executive Chef, River Roast in Chicago

Best meal: Bo la lot, chopped clams

Restaurant: HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen,1800 S. Carpenter St., Chicago, www.HaiSous.com

The skinny: Bo la lot is the first Vietnamese dish I ever tasted, and (I) was instantly a fan. Savory betel leaf wrapped around a simple yet tasty beef sausage and then charcoal-grilled - the charcoal grill adds a very deep flavor to the leaves - and finished off with a complex dipping sauce. Another dish that shows Thai (Dang)'s hand with subtle yet cunning flavors is a dish of chopped clams with Thai basil - no, they did not name this herb after chef - lime juice, peanuts, crispy rice and sesame crackers. To me this dish is a perfect example of Thai's deft touch with the flavors and textures of the cooking of his homeland - simple, adept and saporous.

Don Newcomb, Founder, Chicago Gourmets' Food and Wine Society in Chicago

Best meal: Sauteed Hudson Valley foie gras with clementine puree, peach espuma and caramel puree

Restaurant: Les Nomades, 222 E. Ontario, Chicago, www.LesNomades.net

The skinny: Loved the crispy yet juicy texture and taste - sauteed to perfection. I love celebrating at Les Nomades - one of my favorite restaurants in the world. ... My favorite dish here is the sauteed Hudson Valley foie gras with clementine puree, peach espuma and caramel puree. Chef Liccioni does this dish to perfection.

Tony Castillo, Chef/Owner, Longitud315 and El Santuario del Chef in Highwood

Best meal: Duck egg fettuccine

Restaurant: TWO, 1132 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, www.113Two.com

The skinny: Just by the aromas, this dish took me back decades into my grandma's kitchen - so delicious! Homemade noodles with duck meat and the juices from it topped with the most delicate, flavorful piece of duck chicharron on top - mouthwatering and finger-licking dish.

Ken Carter, Executive Chef/Partner, Gather in Chicago

Best meal: Marinated zucchini with pumpkin seeds and cilantro

Restaurant: Giant, 3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, www.GiantRestaurant.com

The skinny: I had a lot of good food in 2017, but the best has to be the little zucchini dish I ate at Giant. The flavor was outstanding. The texture was out of control. The zucchini itself was just perfectly cooked and seasoned.

Lee Wolen, Executive Chef/Partner, Boka, Somerset in Chicago

Best meal: Milk chocolate with huckleberry and preserved shiitake mushroom

Restaurant: Smyth, 177 N. Ada St., www.SmythAndTheLoyalist.com

The skinny: The milk chocolate with huckleberry and preserved shiitake mushroom was the best thing I ate all year - delicious! It was a perfectly balanced bite and I loved the unexpected flavor combinations.

Sunil Kumar, Executive Chef, Marigold Maison in Lincolnshire

Best meal: Saag paneer

Restaurant: Punjabi Dhaba, 2525 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, www.PunjabiDhabhaChicago.com

The skinny: My grandma use to cook it for us. Light green sauce with Indian cheese. Whenever I eat saag paneer, it takes me right back to Punjab, India. I had the saag paneer at Punjabi Dhaba this year for Diwali. I have lot memories of saag paneer from my early childhood. I remember going out to the farm with my grandma to pick fresh spinach, fenugreek and mustard greens. She would then wash it and cook for, what seemed to me, for hours. Bright and smooth flavors of spinach and mustard greens with almost smoky notes of fenugreek, with a light spice and creamy - melt in-your-mouth - paneer.

Robert Burcenski, Chef/Co-Owner, Tallgrass Restaurant in Lockport

Best Meal: Lobster quenelles, black trumpet mushrooms, Swiss chard, sauce Americaine; artichoke and foie gras salade

Restaurant: Margeaux Brasserie, Waldorf Astoria, 11 E. Walton St., Chicago, www.michaelmina.net

The skinny: The quenelles are light and flavorful with contrasting textures of mushrooms and vegetable. It is a historic dish with a splash of contemporary flair. The stand-out part of the dish is the sauce Americaine, which has a bold lobster taste that makes evident the time put into it. The artichoke and foie gras salade is definitely worth mentioning and is another item that you will not find elsewhere.

Jess DeGuzman, Executive Chef, Sunda in Chicago

Best meal: Baked potato bing bread

Restaurant: Parachute, 3900 N. Elston Ave., www.ParachuteRestaurant.com

The skinny: My wife and I were celebrating our 10th wedding anniversary at Parachute and decided to try the off-the-cuff menu with (a) beverage tasting. The first item sent to us was the bing. We were both pleasantly surprised by the savory flavors, crispy edge textures and creamy interior of this version of bing. The service was excellent and rest of the dinner and beverage tasting was unique and memorable.

Jamie Alvarez, Chef/Owner, Cuba 312 in Chicago and Taste of Cuba Cafe in Lincolnwood

Best Meal: Langostinos

Restaurant: La Costa Mariscos, 3119 N. Central Ave, Chicago, www.LaCostaChicago.com

The Skinny: This is now my go-to comfort dish when I need to indulge. Langostinos are often referred to as 'squat lobster' but are in fact closely related to the hermit and porcelain crabs. However, the taste and texture mirrors a marriage between lobster and shrimp. Langostinos are prevalent on many Latin menus but at La Costa it's the killer sauce that seals the deal. They saute the halved langostinos in this buttery hot sauce that is just the right hint of spice. The secret house seasonings, spice from the chiles, and the butter flavor provides a salty heat that is so addictive I literally use any edible item in arms reach to soak up the delicious sauce. I first had this dish while I was pregnant and needless to say everyone at the table understood 'hands off the langostinos!'

Betsy Mikelson, Chef/Owner, The Flower Flat in Chicago

Best Meal: Breakfast Tacos with Scrambled Eggs, Pico de Gallo and Potatoes

Restaurant: Café Tola, 3324 N. California Ave., Chicago, www.CafeTola.com

The Skinny: Café Tola is one of my favorite places. It is such a cute little place. The outside is painted with super-cool murals of E.T., Yoda, Frida and more. Inside, there is a neat collection of toys and memorabilia, colorful cushions and communal seating. I must order the cafe con leche every time I go. The breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, and potatoes are a perfect way to start the day. Their specialty daily empanadas are delicious. My favorites are Cuban braised beef and potato, and the spinach and potato. The staff is also very nice. I'm always a happy person after eating at Café Tola.

Corey Grupe, Executive Chef, O'Toole's Pub Group in Chicago, Gurnee and Libertyville

Best Meal: Ceviche trio and mezcal margarita

Restaurant: Frontera Grill, 445 N. Clark St., Chicago, www.RickBayless.com/Restaurants/Frontera-Grill

The Skinny: It was the 15th wedding anniversary of me and my wife, Sara. We were with our friends Krystal and Erik celebrating and dining on the patio. The crisp citrus flavors and nice heat worked really well with smokiness of the cocktail. It immediately reminded me of being in Cabo.

Paul Virant, Executive Chef/Owner, Vie Restaurant in Western Springs and Vistro in Hinsdale

Best Meal: Crispy Pork Belly Dish

Restaurant: Cindy's Rooftop, 12 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, www.cindysrooftop.com

The Skinny: The dish had an Asian twist to it with pickled snow peas and fermented turnips with fried rice and a soy vin. It was really balanced and executed really well; the acidity helped cut the fatty, rich, crispy belly. I didn't eat as much as I wanted, because my kids got after it...

Dan Smith, Co-Chef/Co-Owner, The Hearty Boys Caterers in Chicago

Best Meal: Beijing duck

Restaurant: Sun Wah, 5039 N. Broadway, Chicago, www.SunWahBBQ.com

The Skinny: We've recently moved to the North Shore and are eating up here more frequently than in the city, but when we meet friends for a celebration in Chicago, Sun Wah is one of our go-to spots. We frequently share foods and swap plates and the duck is a perfect group option. It's carved tableside and served with pickled daikon and julienned veggies and perfectly soft and warm bao buns. My nephew just moved to Chicago from Florida and it was one of the first spots we brought him to in order to convince him it was worth giving up the year-long warm weather.

Zach Friedlander, Co-Founder/Managing Partner, Aloha Poke Company in Chicago

Best Meal: Ham & cheese croissant! (Honestly, anything from Mindy Segal)

Restaurant: Mindy's Hot Chocolate, 747 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, and Mindy's Hot Chocolate Bakery in the Revival Food Hall, 125 S. Clark St., Chicago, www.HotChocolateChicago.com

The Skinny: Mindy's food just makes me smile in every way. Each bite I take - I laugh. Whether it's because of an unexpected crunch or just delicious layer of flavor. Her pastry brings me back to being a kid.

Jim Mullen, Founder, Mullen's Applesauce

Best Meal: Breaded Pork Tenderloin - with Mullen's (his own) Applesauce

Restaurant: L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge, 7110 Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, www.LWoodsRestaurant.com

The Skinny: My applesauce is on the menu and the Breaded Pork Tenderloin with it is absolutely fabulous.

John Durning, Chef/Owner, Pizzeria DeVille in Libertyville

Best Meal: Carnitas en mole and chicken milanese

Restaurant: 5 Rabanitos, 1758 W. 18th St., Chicago, www.5RabanitosDotCom.Wordpress.com

The Skinny: I love great Mexican food and 5 Rabanitos was authentic, delicious, perfectly executed. We were surrounded by a diverse, friendly crowd. Busy but worth the wait.

Art Smith, Chef/Owner, Blue Door Farmstand and Blue Door Kitchen & Garden in Chicago

Best Meal: Pepperoni pizza

Restaurant: Italian Fiesta Pizzeria, 4659 S. Lake Park Ave., Chicago, www.ItalianFiestaPizzeria.com

The Skinny: It's no fancy place but a world-traveling chef and former U.S. president find comfort in the people's food. I travel constantly, always missing home. I've eaten all over the world and loved it but when back home in Chicago nothing tastes better and says welcome home to me more than Italian Fiesta Pizzeria north Kenwood location. OK, even President Obama's family, our neighbors, adore it too and when home they too can't resist the urge.

Maryann Slavin, Pastry Chef/Owner, Maryann's Sweet Treats and Edible Art in Highwood

Best Meal: Italian beef and mushroom pizza

Restaurant: Alex's Washington Gardens, 256 Green Bay Road, Highwood, www.AlexsWashingtonGardensPizza.com

The Skinny: My favorite pizza at Alex's Washington Gardens is the Beef and Mushroom Pizza. I love it because it reminds me of the best Chicago-style pizza I grew up with. My father, besides being a caterer, was very picky on great pizza, and this he would have loved. Best comfort food.

Bob Piron, Co-Owner/President/Chocolatier, Belgian Chocolatier Piron in Evanston

Best Meal: Giambotta

Restaurant: Gusto Italiano Restaurant, 1834 Glenview Road, Glenview, www.GustoRestaurant.com

The Skinny: This is my favorite Italian meal. I like pasta but not crazy for it. I still like my Northern European potatoes. This dish offers me my potatoes with a nice, mild Italian sausage and chicken sauteed in a delicate wine and tomato sauce. Very flavorful but not overpowering. The best of all worlds. We've been going to Gusto for 20+ years. It's our go-to restaurant for special occasion dinners or if we just want a nice Italian meal.

John Coletta, Founding Chef/Partner, Quartino Ristorante & Wine Bar in Chicago

Best meal: Short rib beignets

Restaurant: Boeufhaus, 1012 N. Western Ave. Chicago, www.Boeufhaus.com

The skinny: This approachable yet intriguing preparation is highly inventive, flawlessly executed and intensely flavorful! I applaud the chef and his team for their focused efforts. A familiar preparation is elevated to an extraordinary gastronomic experience, setting the stage for a memorable wine and food gathering. This preparation deserves some serious consideration when dining at this spectacular restaurant.

Jonathan Fox, Chef/Proprietor, Firecakes Donuts in Chicago

Best Meal: Local greens salad, celery root soup, dumplings and slow-roasted pork belly

Restaurant: Cellar Door Provisions, 3025 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago, www.CellarDoorProvisions.com

The Skinny: About a month ago we had an amazing local greens salad, celery root soup, a dumpling dish and a slow-roasted pork belly entree. Simple dining room, great attention to detail with service, creativity and an impeccably prepared meal.

Victoria Salamanca, Owner, Café Tola in Chicago

Best meal: Omakase (chef's choice)

Restaurant: Kai Zan, 2557 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, www.EatAtKaiZan.com

The skinny: We waited a whole year to go, and it was amazing.

Leonard Hollander, Chef/Owner Arbor Restaurant in Chicago

Best Meal: Pho - and a lot more

Restaurant: Nha Hang VietNam, 1032 W. Argyle St., Chicago

The skinny: This was the first meal out, as a family, after the birth of our daughter. Our not-yet 3-year-old son, Seamus, was obsessed with the idea of pho it became reality, as did jalapenos lots of new things that day. Always a success.

Veronica Hinke is a freelancer