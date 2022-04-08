Best London Venues: Top Venues You Have to Try in 2022

London is considered, by many, one of the best cities in the world. It is home to some of most renowned restaurants, century-old pubs and nightclubs that never sleep.

Visiting this city and sitting al fresco, sipping on a pint of home-brew ale tops the list for one of the most quintessentially English experiences you can enjoy in London.

The city is filled to the brim with remarkable venues, some historically ancient and others artistically modern, waiting to be discovered.

With endless options to browse through, the only problem one would face is shortlisting the best venues.

So, making your job easier, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best London venues you must try in 2022.

1. Vins – Restaurant & Wine Bar

Canonbury, Islington

One of our favourite restaurants in Islington , Vins is a cozy setting with an incredible wine menu featuring charcuterie plates and a menu that represents the heritage of the countries across Europe.

Vins manages to create both an intimate and buzzy atmosphere. Vino makes a big part of Vin’s charm, and Vin puts in the effort to seek an incredible collection from across the world.

The North London restaurant and wine-bar offers a friendly neighborhood vibe with a Canonbury touch and a seasonal European feel with its sharing plates and natural wine list.

2. Tia Maria

126 South Lambeth Road, Vauxhall

Tia Maria is a Brazilian bar and restaurant in Vauxhall Nine Elms, operating for the past 11 years on South Lambeth Road, London.

Offering a diverse menu that caters to all kinds of tastes and a good time with some world-famous entertainment, Tia Maria is one of the best venues in London to check out in 2022.

Pop in for a visit and try their delicious Brazilian dishes and the hottest music from the ‘país do futebol’ with a drink in hand and a meal that’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

Indulging in Brazil’s culture, the venue also offers special events each Sunday, from free dance classes to live Brazilian music and parties.

3. Le Gothique

Wandsworth Common

Le Gothique , located on Wandsworth Common, was London’s first genuine gastro club that opened way back in 1987.

A cloisters bar and French restaurant set in a former Gothic orphanage, La Gothique is a licensed wedding venue and one of the best places to visit in London.

The dining area is spread across an award-winning garden within the Royal Victoria Patriotic Building.

The London venue is decorated with turrets, spires, and towers of the landmark structure inside one of London’s most historic buildings.

Besides the architecture, La Gothique’s hidden gem or ‘secret garden’ located internally within the building is London’s best al fresco dining experience.

4. The 100 Club

The London experience would be incomplete without proper music.

The 100 Club is a special venue for any music enthusiast. Since 1942, the London venue has been putting on live music shows and holds the title of ‘the oldest independent venue worldwide.’

Even now, the venue is known for showcasing fresh music and live performances that attract a decent crowd and even well-known artists, thanks to its colorful history.

Despite the historical importance in the music industry and the prime location, the 100 Club remains modern, affordable, and fun.

5. The Mayflower

Rotherhithe

A hidden gem, The Mayflower is the oldest pub resting on the River Thames in London in the heart of Rotherhithe. The venue is a traditional English pub cuddled by cobbled stone streets, decked jetties, and an intimate and cozy candlelit restaurant with a spectacular view of the river.

The Mayflower is a charming venue from where you can spot the original 1620 mooring point of the Pilgrim Father’s Mayflower ship and feel the warmth of an open fire with a drink in hand.

The menu offers class British dishes for the complete English theme, and the meals are prepared using only fresh produce and ingredients. The steaming hot plates of delicious food are accompanied by an expansive range of well-kept traditional ales, craft beers, local gins, and fine wines.

6. The Duke’s Head Putney

Do you think that one venue may not check off all your boxes? How about trying four-in-one. Well, The Duke’s Head Putney offers just that.

Situated along the start of the Oxford and Cambridge University Boat Race lies a grand Victorian grade II building with four venues under the same roof.

The Duke’s Bar is the definition of a traditional British pub decorated with comfortable chairs, large tables, and an original Victorian age design. The atmosphere is tinged with creativity and has a warm and welcoming feel that is the perfect match for a sunny day and chilly evening in a London venue.

The bar carries a vast collection of beers, wines, and spirits to choose fit for any occasion.

The Duke only serves vintage-style cooking. The Coxswain Riverside Restaurant features traditional British and seasonal menus made with fresh and local produce, homemade bread, and pickled vegetables. Different from the average pub food.

For events and venues, The Wolsey Room is a luxurious premium space with wall-to-wall riverside views. The social hub of the Duke, The Rowing Club, is open to hosting weekly evenings and events featuring special shows like comedy nights, monthly themed quizzes, Saturnight DJs, and much more.

Find your London venue

A venue is ‘good’ depending upon the person’s tastes, interests, area, convenience, and hundreds of other factors.

The good thing is that London seems to have something for everyone.

