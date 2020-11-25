Best friend doctors fight COVID-19

Dr. Khalilah Gates and Dr. Michelle Prickett are both doctors who work in the COVID ICU. They are also best friends. Their friendship has sustained them during this time, when they are both facing the same exposure and yearlong hardship. Both are pulmonary and critical care specialists. Prickett sees how the virus impacts the working-class community on the North Side and Gates sees how the virus impacts communities of color on the West Side. Both have children, and worry about their families.