Best food and drink in Illinois: The Daily Meal

As the rest of the world looks back at the year that was, The Daily Meal is looking ahead to 2018 by looking at the great foods in each state.

The food website recently released its picks for best foods and drinks in the Land of Lincoln in 30+ categories, including best sushi, best taco and best Jewish deli. The guide is but one of 51 ultimate guides The Daily Meal released highlighting the best food and drink in each state and Washington, D.C.

As home to Barack and Michelle, Chance, and Bill Murray, we know our state has the culinary chops to rival any foodie destination. After all, we ate some pretty great things this year as well. After comprehensive lists and rankings and research and input from chefs and journalists, The Daily Meal just confirms that to be a fact.

We compiled a sampling of the best list. But here's the full rundown.

But one question remains: Do you agree with their results?

