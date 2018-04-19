The Best Food and Drink at Coachella 2018

While some festival-goers spent hours scheduling music set line ups for their favorite bands, The Daily Meal eagerly awaited the chance to feast on some of Coachella’s most spectacular bites. #BeyChella may have celebrated the jaw dropping moments on the main stage, but we’re celebrating the jaw opening, salivating, #foodporn worthy moments from the over 100 food and drink vendors at the festival.

From frozen hot chocolate and unique burgers, revitalizing smoothies to variations on mac and cheese - the weekend in the desert had it all accommodating different tastes, budgets, and moods. Fried food and ice cream definitely had their place on the menu, with an abundance of different options of each made available, but creative culinary mashups also took over Instagram with punters never shy of sharing their photogenically delectable bites on social media. Here’s our roundup of what we enjoyed the most at America’s most iconic music festival.