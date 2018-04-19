Little Damage’s Soft Serve
Reuben Mourad
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

The Best Food and Drink at Coachella 2018

By
Everything that's delicious -- and that Instagrams well

While some festival-goers spent hours scheduling music set line ups for their favorite bands, The Daily Meal eagerly awaited the chance to feast on some of Coachella’s most spectacular bites. #BeyChella may have celebrated the jaw dropping moments on the main stage, but we’re celebrating the jaw opening, salivating, #foodporn worthy moments from the over 100 food and drink vendors at the festival.

More on the vendors

Find a full slideshow of 2018 Coachella treat.

From frozen hot chocolate and unique burgers, revitalizing smoothies to variations on mac and cheese - the weekend in the desert had it all accommodating different tastes, budgets, and moods. Fried food and ice cream definitely had their place on the menu, with an abundance of different options of each made available, but creative culinary mashups also took over Instagram with punters never shy of sharing their photogenically delectable bites on social media. Here’s our roundup of what we enjoyed the most at America’s most iconic music festival.

Click for slideshow
The Best Food and Drink at Coachella 2018 Gallery
Related Links
Best Beaches in America for Avoiding Crowds GalleryThe Best Restaurants of 2018, According to YelpThe Best Food and Drink in California for 2018 Gallery
Tags
Coachella
Fried Chicken
Instagram