Best-In-Class Leadership Team Unites to Propel Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to New Heights

Extensive lineup of seasoned restaurateurs lead rapidly growing fast-casual concept into next stage of expansion in 2022

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill has been welcoming guests to its table to explore the most delicious and nutritious Middle Eastern flavors since 2009. And with a savvy and seasoned leadership team at the helm, Naf is inviting more guests throughout the country to “fan the flame” as the award-winning brand prepares for an exciting growth phase in 2022.

Leading the charge is consummate executive CEO Greg Willman, who originally joined the Naf family in 2019 as the brand’s first franchisee. A co-founder and CEO of 316 Investments, a private investment firm focused on early-stage opportunities, Willman boasts more than 20 years of restaurant experience successfully operating multiple fast-casual brands and was one of the first and largest developers of QDOBA Mexican Eats.

Willman is hardly alone in Naf’s new venture, as he assembled a leadership team that’s a true force to be reckoned with. The executive suite boasts more than 160 years of collective experience mastering their individual areas of expertise at leading brands throughout the restaurant industry.

CFO Grady Metoyer brings more than 30 years of financial experience to the Naf family. He is joined by Senior VP of Operations Lisa McBeth-Rott, who was instrumental in achieving operational excellence at scale for QDOBA as it grew from 60 to 650+ units systemwide.

Grady is joined by another industry veteran with extensive experience in the franchise development sector, Steven Corp, Naf’s VP of franchise sales. Previously, Corp served as senior VP of franchise sales for Focus Brands, where he spearheaded development of global, multi-channel foodservice concepts like McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, and more.

Rounding out the world-class team is award-winning branding and growth veteran Devin Handler, Naf’s VP of brand marketing. The man behind the brand magic is joined by VP of Ops Services & Training Chad Chmielowicz, who will lead the development of new learning programs for the forward-thinking concept.

“It’s not every day that an emerging brand of this size has the backing of such a talented and experienced leadership team,” Handler said. “I always say luck favors the prepared and our team is straight out of central casting. We are brand builders, and each of us is deeply committed to being involved in all day-to-day tasks as we work to help Naf reach its fullest potential and beyond. We are prepared and have huge, audacious plans for Naf in 2022, so stay tuned to see if we get lucky.”

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Naf is making fresh Middle Eastern cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Inspired by tradition, Naf’s genuine hospitality paired with handmade dishes derived from Old World recipes create a welcoming atmosphere where guests are invited to fan the flame of culinary exploration. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking with choices of top-quality meats, like its award-winning Chicken Shawarma roasted on a vertical spit, to freshly ground falafel and pillowy pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day. Naf is headquartered in Chicago with 30 locations nationwide. For more information, visit nafnafgrill.com .

