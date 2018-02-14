Best chocolate shop in Illinois: The Daily Meal

You don’t have to be a chocoholic to enjoy a good chocolate shop. You, do however, need to know where the best one’s are.

The Daily Meal is making it easy for you, this Valentine’s Day. The food website has done the footwork for those last minute shoppers and compiled a list of the best places in each state to grab the delicacy.

So where does the best chocolate reside in Illinois?

According to The Daily Meal staff, at Vosges Haut-Chocolat in Chicago. The shop came into being after Karina Markoff introduced chocolate covered bacon as one of the signature items. The boutique has since grown to include unique chocolate items like coconut ash and banana.

So, make every day chocolate day (I mean, Valentine’s Day) and pick up a little something sweet. You deserve it.

