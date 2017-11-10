Best of Burgers: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Brings Back Popular “Burger Hall of ‘Dang!'” Promotion

Growing Better Burger Brand Celebrates Year’s Taste to Try Creations, Introduces Gift Card Promotion for Holidays

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As we head into the final weeks of 2017, Dallas-based better burger franchise MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is giving Guests several reasons to come back in by bringing the most popular Taste to Try favorites for a “Burger Hall of ‘Dang!’” promotion to close out the year. MOOYAH is gathering the best of the best burgers from the last two years including The Hamburdog, The Sloppy Whoa and The A-Wonderful. The “Burger Hall of ‘Dang!’” promotion kicks off on November 13 and runs through the end of the year.

MOOYAH has found great success with their Taste to Try campaign, which features a new branded, customized recipe each month. The campaign will return in January 2018 with more taste bud-thrilling combinations and innovative topping combinations.

“Our Guests at MOOYAH love to mix and match the variety of options available, and we continue to enjoy introducing these Taste to Try burgers as a way to keep things fresh and fun for them,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “The Burger Hall of ‘Dang!” Taste to Try recap was a huge hit last year as our Guests loved seeing the monthly features lined up side-by-side. Now having two years of Taste to Try recipes under our belts, we picked the top eight to hero in restaurants this holiday season.”

Another way MOOYAH is giving Guests a reason to keep coming back through the holidays is the launch of their holiday gift card promotion. Also launching on November 13, Guests can receive $5 off their food or drink purchase in-store when they buy $25 in gift cards. The $5 off can either be used on the same transaction as the gift card purchase, or they can opt to get a bounce back card to use at a later date. The promotion will also run through the end of the year.

“We are always looking for ways to give our Guests the very best restaurant experience, and during the holidays it’s a great time to reward Guests for giving the gift of MOOYAH to friends and loved ones,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, VP of Marketing for MOOYAH. “With our holiday gift card promotion, Guests can get $5 off on the same transaction as a gift card purchase, which is instant gratification that’s hard to pass up.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone and will open an additional 14 locations in 2017. The brand also recently celebrated its tenth birthday with a system-wide event.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyah.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

