Best Bites: Zoup! Good, Really Good Chicken Broth

The other day I made my chicken noodle soup. It was the same recipe I always use, but it tasted so much better: almost smoky and deeply layered. What was different? The broth I used. Zoup! Good, Really Good Chicken Broth is a premium broth bursting with flavor. It's also low in calories, paleo-friendly, and free of hormones, gluten, GMOs, fat, trans fat and saturated fat. It's pricey but totally worth it for that special dish.

Size: 31-ounce jar

Price: $6.95

Available: Zoupbroth.com and some Walmart stores

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com