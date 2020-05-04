Best Bites: Zoup! Good, Really Good Chicken Broth

May 4, 2020From www.stltoday.com
Zoup/Zoup/TNS
The other day I made my chicken noodle soup. It was the same recipe I always use, but it tasted so much better: almost smoky and deeply layered. What was different? The broth I used. Zoup! Good, Really Good Chicken Broth is a premium broth bursting with flavor. It's also low in calories, paleo-friendly, and free of hormones, gluten, GMOs, fat, trans fat and saturated fat. It's pricey but totally worth it for that special dish.
Size: 31-ounce jar
Price: $6.95
Available: Zoupbroth.com and some Walmart stores
