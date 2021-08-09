Best Bites: Welch's Juicefuls

These gummy fruit snacks are just as good as Welch’s classic snacks, just with a little bit of juice, emphasis on “little.” Juicefuls is a bit of a misnomer — there’s no pocket of liquid in the snack, just a delicious jam. But it works. Mostly a fruit puree, the jam filling is more of a tasteful surprise than an overload of flowing sugary goop. Welch’s mixed fruit flavor is made with real fruit puree, and of course loaded with cane sugar. This is a sweet snack, but the sugar from the fruit and the corn syrup is delicious either way.

Size: Six (1-ounce) pouches

Price: $2.99

Available: Most grocery stores