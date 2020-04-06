Best Bites: Twinkies Cereal

Twinkies for breakfast? What's next - Oreos for dinner? (Been there, done that.) Following the release of Hostess Powdered Donettes and Honey Bun cereals, Twinkies cereal is hitting grocery store shelves and breakfast tables everywhere. And it really does taste like Twinkies (and cereal). Each bowl is sweet, golden and, surprisingly, kind of crunchy. Did I mention, it's sweet? (Sixteen grams of sugar per one cup serving sweet.) Technically, that's only 32% of your daily value of sugar. Personally, I'd rather save that for a real Twinkie, but if your idea of breakfast is a bowl of snack cakes, dig in.

Size: 12 ounces

Price: $4.99

Available: Grocery stores everywhere

