Best Bites: Town House Pretzel FlipSides Garlic Herb

Town House Pretzel FlipSides Garlic Herb

From www.stltoday.com
By
By Daniel Neman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Keebler/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

Town House Pretzel FlipSides Garlic Herb

In this world of extreme flavor and ultra tastes, it is nice to see a little subtlety. The folks at Keebler have come out with these snacks that are crackers on one side and pretzel on the other (actually, it's more of a pretzel veneer). They have a delicate, thankfully not overpowering taste of garlic. The claim that they also taste of herbs, though, is perhaps a bit overstated.

Size: 9.2 ounces

Price: $2.29

Available: Grocery stores, including Target

