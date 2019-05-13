May 13, 2019 | 5:36amFrom www.stltoday.com
Best Bites: Town House Pretzel FlipSides Garlic Herb
Keebler/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS
In this world of extreme flavor and ultra tastes, it is nice to see a little subtlety. The folks at Keebler have come out with these snacks that are crackers on one side and pretzel on the other (actually, it's more of a pretzel veneer). They have a delicate, thankfully not overpowering taste of garlic. The claim that they also taste of herbs, though, is perhaps a bit overstated.
Size: 9.2 ounces
Price: $2.29
Available: Grocery stores, including Target
