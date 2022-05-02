Best Bites: Think! High Protein Bars

Protein bars are often tasteless, chalky “treats” you choke down because you know you need more protein in your diet. I’ve never been a fan, until my son found these Think! bars with 20 grams of protein. The flavor we like best, Creamy Peanut Butter, is a delicious mix of peanut butter covered with chocolate. There is no added sugar, but they are just the right amount of sweet without being chalky or having that strange aftertaste you find in many protein bars. For him, they are a great after-workout snack. For his middle-aged mom, they work great as a meal replacement.

Size: 5 (2.1 ounce) bars

Price: $8.54

Available: Walmart, Target and other retailers