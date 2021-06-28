Best Bites: Tangy Sweet Chili Crunchions

Harvest Snaps’ new Crunchions look suspiciously similar to Funyuns, but the tangy sweet chili variety made with red lentils is a little more enticing than fried, onion-flavored cornmeal. The Crunchions are delightfully crispy without the huge air pockets that give many crispy puff snacks that fake, cardboard flavor. They are more sweet than spicy (with only 1 gram of added sugar for the whole package) but leave a savory, tangy aftertaste that makes these as addicting as salty potato chips.

Size: 2.5 ounces

Price: $2.49

Available: Most grocery stores